Aside from the seemingly infinite glamour pieces you can use, FFXIV allows the player to customize with Fashion Accessories, Here’s everything you need to know about Fashion Accessories in FFXIV explained.

What Are Fashion Accessories in FFXIV?

Fashion Accessories in FFXIV are a special type of visual accessory that aren’t classified as Glamour pieces or equipment. They can be found in the Character > Fashion Accessories menu and will be unlocked as soon as you find your first Fashion Accessory. They remain equipped on your character during fights but disappear whenever you enter a duty.

Fashion Accessories consist of Parasols and Wings, but other types of back accessories also count, such as backpacks. Spectacles were originally considered Fashion Accessories, but these were turned into Facewear following the Dawntrail expansion. Fashion Accessories can be used with any Glamour pieces without restrictions, but some of them might cause eventual clipping. Our favorite is the Rose-Colored Spectacles.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have any Parasol, you can right-click it and set it as your auto-umbrella. Whenever it starts raining in your location, you’ll automatically pull that specific Parasol. You can enable and disable this at any time, as well as change your preferred umbrella.

How to Get Fashion Accessories in FFXIV

Fashion Accessories in FFXIV can be obtained in various activities in the game. Most of them can be bought directly from the Market, but some require you to get them through different methods, like through MGP.

As of the 7.0 update, there are 31 obtainable Fashion Accessories in the game.

Fashion Accessory How to Get Available on Marketboard? Parasol Enie – The Firmament (X: 12, Y: 14) for 900 Skybuilders’ Scrips Yes Sky Blue Parasol Enie – The Firmament (X: 12, Y:14) for 1800 Skybuilders’ Scrips Yes Vermilion Paper Parasol Tokohana – Kugane (X:12.9, Y: 12.2) for 100.000 Gil Yes Plum Paper Parasol Subaquactic Voyages in Rogo-Tumu-Here’s Repose or Bladefall Chasm Yes Calming Checkered Parasol Enie – The Firmament (X: 12, Y: 14) for 900 Skybuilders’ Scrips Yes Cheerful Checkered Parasol Enie – The Firmament (X: 12, Y: 14) for 900 Skybuilders’ Scrips Yes Classy Checkered Parasol Drop from Southern Front Lockbox (Bozjan zones) Yes Pleasant Dot Parasol Resistance Quartermanter – The Bozjan Southern Front (X: 14.2, Y: 29.6) for 25 Bozjan Clusters Yes Prim Dot Parasol Il Mheg (X: 14.8, Y: 32.2) for 100.000 Gil Yes Pastoral Dot Parasol The Firmament (X: 12, Y:14) for 1800 Skybuilders’ Scrips Yes White Lace Parasol The Excitatron 6000 (Portal from Endwalker Treasure Maps) Yes Blue Blossom Parasol Subaquatic Voyages in Threall’s Unrest Yes Sabotender Parasol Drop from The Sil’dihn Subterrane Yes Raindrop Defense System Parasol Bronze-tinged Sacks from Eureka Orthos Yes Giant Leaf Parasol Drop from Aloalo Island Yes Fallen Angel Wings Edelina – Mor Dhona (X: 22.1, Y: 4.9) for 500 Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers Yes Archangel Wings The Excitatron 6000 (Portal from Endwalker Treasure Maps) Yes Pixie Wings Endwalker Treasure Maps Yes Statice’s Wings Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 12, Y: 13.4) for 3 Aloalo Potsherds Yes Tsukumogami Parasol Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 12, Y: 13.4) for 3 Rokkon Potsherds Yes Fat Cat Parasol Obtainable during special events No Tactful Taskmaster Umbrella Horrendous Hoarder in Unnamed Island (X: 12.6, Y: 28.3) for 6000 Seafarer’s Cowries No Felicitous Furball Umbrella Horrendous Hoarder in Unnamed Island (X: 12.6, Y: 28.3) for 6000 Seafarer’s Cowries No Bluepowder Pixie Wings Horrendous Hoarder in Unnamed Island (X: 12.6, Y: 28.3) for 6000 Seafarer’s Cowries No Diabolos Wings J’lakshai in Old Sharlayan (X:11.8, Y:13.2) for 800 Sacks of Nuts No Red Moon Parasol Exclusive reward from The Rising (2021) No Great Paraserpent Obtainable during special events No Gold Parasaucer Open to Victory III achievement (Win 150 Open tournament matches) No Gold Paper Parasol Gold Saucer (X: 5.1, Y: 6.6) for 200.000 MGP No Colorful Carrotsol Horrendous Hoarder in Unnamed Island (X: 12.6, Y: 28.3) for 6000 Seafarer’s Cowries No Backpack Main Scenario Quests No

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

