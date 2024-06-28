Screenshot by The Escapist
Fashion Accessories in FFXIV Explained

Stay fashion
Aside from the seemingly infinite glamour pieces you can use, FFXIV allows the player to customize with Fashion Accessories, Here’s everything you need to know about Fashion Accessories in FFXIV explained.

What Are Fashion Accessories in FFXIV?

Fashion Accessories in FFXIV are a special type of visual accessory that aren’t classified as Glamour pieces or equipment. They can be found in the Character > Fashion Accessories menu and will be unlocked as soon as you find your first Fashion Accessory. They remain equipped on your character during fights but disappear whenever you enter a duty.

Fashion Accessories consist of Parasols and Wings, but other types of back accessories also count, such as backpacks. Spectacles were originally considered Fashion Accessories, but these were turned into Facewear following the Dawntrail expansion. Fashion Accessories can be used with any Glamour pieces without restrictions, but some of them might cause eventual clipping. Our favorite is the Rose-Colored Spectacles.

Player in FFXIV looking at the parasol fashion accessories in their inventory
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have any Parasol, you can right-click it and set it as your auto-umbrella. Whenever it starts raining in your location, you’ll automatically pull that specific Parasol. You can enable and disable this at any time, as well as change your preferred umbrella.

How to Get Fashion Accessories in FFXIV

Fashion Accessories in FFXIV can be obtained in various activities in the game. Most of them can be bought directly from the Market, but some require you to get them through different methods, like through MGP.

As of the 7.0 update, there are 31 obtainable Fashion Accessories in the game.

Fashion AccessoryHow to GetAvailable on Marketboard?
ParasolEnie – The Firmament (X: 12, Y: 14) for 900 Skybuilders’ ScripsYes
Sky Blue ParasolEnie – The Firmament (X: 12, Y:14) for 1800 Skybuilders’ ScripsYes
Vermilion Paper ParasolTokohana – Kugane (X:12.9, Y: 12.2) for 100.000 GilYes
Plum Paper ParasolSubaquactic Voyages in Rogo-Tumu-Here’s Repose or Bladefall ChasmYes
Calming Checkered ParasolEnie – The Firmament (X: 12, Y: 14) for 900 Skybuilders’ ScripsYes
Cheerful Checkered ParasolEnie – The Firmament (X: 12, Y: 14) for 900 Skybuilders’ ScripsYes
Classy Checkered ParasolDrop from Southern Front Lockbox (Bozjan zones)Yes
Pleasant Dot ParasolResistance Quartermanter – The Bozjan Southern Front (X: 14.2, Y: 29.6) for 25 Bozjan ClustersYes
Prim Dot ParasolIl Mheg (X: 14.8, Y: 32.2) for 100.000 GilYes
Pastoral Dot ParasolThe Firmament (X: 12, Y:14) for 1800 Skybuilders’ ScripsYes
White Lace ParasolThe Excitatron 6000 (Portal from Endwalker Treasure Maps)Yes
Blue Blossom ParasolSubaquatic Voyages in Threall’s UnrestYes
Sabotender ParasolDrop from The Sil’dihn SubterraneYes
Raindrop Defense System ParasolBronze-tinged Sacks from Eureka OrthosYes
Giant Leaf ParasolDrop from Aloalo IslandYes
Fallen Angel WingsEdelina – Mor Dhona (X: 22.1, Y: 4.9) for 500 Bicolor Gemstone VouchersYes
Archangel WingsThe Excitatron 6000 (Portal from Endwalker Treasure Maps)Yes
Pixie WingsEndwalker Treasure MapsYes
Statice’s WingsTrisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 12, Y: 13.4) for 3 Aloalo PotsherdsYes
Tsukumogami ParasolTrisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 12, Y: 13.4) for 3 Rokkon PotsherdsYes
Fat Cat ParasolObtainable during special eventsNo
Tactful Taskmaster UmbrellaHorrendous Hoarder in Unnamed Island (X: 12.6, Y: 28.3) for 6000 Seafarer’s CowriesNo
Felicitous Furball UmbrellaHorrendous Hoarder in Unnamed Island (X: 12.6, Y: 28.3) for 6000 Seafarer’s CowriesNo
Bluepowder Pixie WingsHorrendous Hoarder in Unnamed Island (X: 12.6, Y: 28.3) for 6000 Seafarer’s CowriesNo
Diabolos WingsJ’lakshai in Old Sharlayan (X:11.8, Y:13.2) for 800 Sacks of NutsNo
Red Moon ParasolExclusive reward from The Rising (2021)No
Great ParaserpentObtainable during special eventsNo
Gold ParasaucerOpen to Victory III achievement (Win 150 Open tournament matches)No
Gold Paper ParasolGold Saucer (X: 5.1, Y: 6.6) for 200.000 MGPNo
Colorful CarrotsolHorrendous Hoarder in Unnamed Island (X: 12.6, Y: 28.3) for 6000 Seafarer’s CowriesNo
BackpackMain Scenario QuestsNo

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy XIV
