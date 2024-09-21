Fastest Way to Get Neathiron in Diablo 4

As you start making your way into the Masterworking system, Neathiron will quickly become the most important material in Diablo 4. To help you collect as much as you can, this guide will cover the fastest ways to farm the materials so you can get the strongest Affixes possible.

Best Way to Farm Neathiron in Diablo 4

Completing Tier 8 Infernal Hordes and opening the Spoils of Materials chest is the fastest way to farm Neathiron. If you have a build like the Lightning Spear Sorcerer that can make it through Tier 8 without too many hiccups, there is no other method that even comes close in comparison. The Spoils of Materials chest at that rank will drop 30 Neathiron each time you open it. Even though the amount of rewards increases, the cost of the chest itself always stays the same.

Opening a Spoils of Materials chest will always cost 20 Burning Aether at the end of an Infernal Hordes run. At Tier 8, there are 10 rounds and tons of opportunities to increase your overall Aether count by the end. I have been able to reach 1,300 at one time. So if we take my best possible run and use all of it to open the Spoils of Materials chest, that gives us nearly 2,000 Neathiron as a reward. You likely won’t reach 1,300 Aether every time, but if you can even get around 800, that’s still far more efficient than any other source.

Infernal Hordes runs with 10 rounds should still take less than 15 minutes to complete. Tougher Pit runs can easily take 5+ minutes, and you will get around 60 Neathiron for that run. Efficient Hordes attempts outweigh The Pit by a wide margin.

Every Way to Earn Neathiron in Diablo 4:

Open Spoils of Materials Chests in Tier 7+ Infernal Hordes.

Complete The Pit on Tier 61 or higher in under seven minutes.

Collect material caches from the Seasonal Board.

You can start earning Neathiron as a reward from Tier 7 Infernal Hordes if you can’t make it through Tier 8. However, you’ll get about half the rewards so the question of efficiency comes back. Depending on how much Aether you can earn, the Tier 7 Infernal Hordes can still be faster for farming Masterworking materials than The Pit. But if you can find a sweet spot in The Pit, like Tier 99, you may be able to kill the boss in under three minutes to keep collecting rewards. The difference won’t be as stark when compared to Tier 8 Hordes.

Unfortunately, there is no way to transmute Neathiron from another material like you can with Ingolith. So your only other option is to grind out the Seasonal Board on a new character if you want an early boost as well. But when you’re in doubt about farming in the latest season, the Infernal Hordes are almost always the answer.

And that’s all there is to quickly farm Neathiron when you need it most.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

