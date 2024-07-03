Final Fantasy art.
Category:
News
Video Games

Father of Final Fantasy Has No Interest in Revisiting His Old Titles

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 02:28 pm

It’s been a while since we heard from the creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi. Unfortunately, his latest remarks will upset fans, as he has stated he has no interest in revisiting his back catalog.

Recommended Videos

This news comes to us from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier (via Wario64):

In Jason’s newsletter, his interview with Sakaguchi mostly touches on him joining forces with Square Enix, a company he parted ways with over 20 years ago. Square Enix is helping Sakaguchi publish Fantasian on consoles, which was formerly an Apple Arcade exclusive. Despite the newfound collaboration, Sakaguchi “has no interest in revisiting Final Fantasy or any of his old franchises — in part because he’s ‘switched to a consumer rather than a creator.'” Old franchises include titles like Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon, which were released on the Xbox 360. The one game he might revisit is Terra Battle, but that is because it was released for phones and is no longer purchasable.

Related: How to Unlock the Pictomancer Job in FFXIV Dawntrail

I can understand Sakaguchi’s logic. Both Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon are backward compatible with the Xbox Series S|X, so at least gamers can play them, even though it would be nice to have them on other systems. However, it is sad to think if Square Enix revisits titles he left his mark on, like Final Fantasy VI and Chrono Trigger, he won’t be around to oversee the projects. It’s not like they should ever be touched again, but it’s not going to be the same.

Fans can take solace in the fact Sakaguchi is working on a new game, though. His company, Mistwalker, recently filed a trademark for “Fantasian Dark Edge,” which could be a sequel to Fantasian. Sakaguchi is mum on the details, only revealing that “it’s something new.”

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
twitter Link to www.thatvideogameblog.com