Father of Final Fantasy Has No Interest in Revisiting His Old Titles

It’s been a while since we heard from the creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi. Unfortunately, his latest remarks will upset fans, as he has stated he has no interest in revisiting his back catalog.

This news comes to us from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier (via Wario64):

Sakaguchi says he has no interest in revisiting Final Fantasy or any of his old franchises. He also has no interest in bringing older games such as Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon to modern platforms.



"He does want to find a way to revive the strategy game Terra Battle, which was… https://t.co/TAetEHjzf7 — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 3, 2024

In Jason’s newsletter, his interview with Sakaguchi mostly touches on him joining forces with Square Enix, a company he parted ways with over 20 years ago. Square Enix is helping Sakaguchi publish Fantasian on consoles, which was formerly an Apple Arcade exclusive. Despite the newfound collaboration, Sakaguchi “has no interest in revisiting Final Fantasy or any of his old franchises — in part because he’s ‘switched to a consumer rather than a creator.'” Old franchises include titles like Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon, which were released on the Xbox 360. The one game he might revisit is Terra Battle, but that is because it was released for phones and is no longer purchasable.

I can understand Sakaguchi’s logic. Both Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon are backward compatible with the Xbox Series S|X, so at least gamers can play them, even though it would be nice to have them on other systems. However, it is sad to think if Square Enix revisits titles he left his mark on, like Final Fantasy VI and Chrono Trigger, he won’t be around to oversee the projects. It’s not like they should ever be touched again, but it’s not going to be the same.

Fans can take solace in the fact Sakaguchi is working on a new game, though. His company, Mistwalker, recently filed a trademark for “Fantasian Dark Edge,” which could be a sequel to Fantasian. Sakaguchi is mum on the details, only revealing that “it’s something new.”

