Category:
Guides
Video Games

FF7 Rebirth Victim of Circumstance Quest Guide

Image of Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 08:13 pm
ff7 rebirth party
Screenshot via The Escapist

Even close to the end of the game, Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth still has plenty of side quests for players to find, including Victim of Circumstance. This is one of the late-game side quests that have a few prerequisites that you may have missed to unlock it.

Recommended Videos

Victim of Circumstance is introduced in Chapter 12 in Cosmo Canyon. Players will be able to accept the quest through the Community Noticeboard. However, you will first need to complete the From Whence Life Flows and Promises to Keep quests before you can access this one. For this quest, Yuffie is reunited with Zhijie, one of the Avalanche HQ members from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake DLC. Zhijie is stranded in the middle of Cosmo Canyon after escaping from a fiend. He wants the party to smoke it out and deal with it so he can get out of there safely.

How to Complete Victim of Circumstance in FF7 Rebirth

ff7 rebirth cloud
Screenshot via The Escapist

The first thing players will need to do is buy a Vibrodetector from the Moogle Emporium. The emporium must be at rank 4 before the Vibrodetector will be available. To reach rank 4, you’ll first need to unlock four Moogle Emporium locations. You will also need 3 Moogle Medals to buy the Vibrodetector.

Once players have the Vibrodetector, they will need to use it to find the fiend by measuring the vibrations in the ground. It essentially becomes a game of hot and cold where the greater the vibration and the shorter the vertical gauge is, the closer the fiend is located. Blue circles mean players are on the right path and red circles mean the players are going the wrong way. Continue to follow the Vibrodetector’s guidance to eventually draw the beast out.

The Vibrodetector does not sense walls or dead ends, so be careful of accidentally following it into the wrong areas, believing it to be the right way. Below are the three locations players will follow the fiend to.

Location NumberLocation Map
Location 1ff7 rebirth cosmo canyon map
Location 2ff7 rebirth cosmo canyon map
Location 3ff7 rebirth cosmo canyon map

At the first location, the fiend simply moves away towards the second location. However, at the second location, players will need to fight two Desert Sahagin and one Stone Golem. Hit the Stone Golem with the Aero to kill it quickly and take out the Desert Sahagin with Blizzard.

At the third location, players will fight the Gigaworm, the fiend they’ve been on the hunt for. It is weak to Blizzard and has resistance to Fira. Use the ice Materia to stagger the Gigaworm and then relentlessly hit it with strong physical attacks like Cloud’s Braver ability. Avoid its diving attacks and aim for the stomach. It will eat the party members if they get caught.

After the fight, Zhijie will roll on up in his newly fixed jeep to let Yuffie know he’s going to Wutai. He will then give the Magnify Materia.

For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tips, find out how to hit the pipe in Shinra Manor as Cait Sith so you don’t waste time.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Quests & Rewards
Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Promo image featuring Giovanni from Team GO Rocket, along with Shadow Mewtwo and Shadow Groudon
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Shamerock Shenanigans Monopoly GO
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Quests & Rewards
Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Promo image featuring Giovanni from Team GO Rocket, along with Shadow Mewtwo and Shadow Groudon
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Shamerock Shenanigans Monopoly GO
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 13, 2024
Author
Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff is a contributing writer for The Escapist and an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.