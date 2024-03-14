FF7 Rebirth Victim of Circumstance Quest Guide

Even close to the end of the game, Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth still has plenty of side quests for players to find, including Victim of Circumstance. This is one of the late-game side quests that have a few prerequisites that you may have missed to unlock it.

Victim of Circumstance is introduced in Chapter 12 in Cosmo Canyon. Players will be able to accept the quest through the Community Noticeboard. However, you will first need to complete the From Whence Life Flows and Promises to Keep quests before you can access this one. For this quest, Yuffie is reunited with Zhijie, one of the Avalanche HQ members from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake DLC. Zhijie is stranded in the middle of Cosmo Canyon after escaping from a fiend. He wants the party to smoke it out and deal with it so he can get out of there safely.

How to Complete Victim of Circumstance in FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot via The Escapist

The first thing players will need to do is buy a Vibrodetector from the Moogle Emporium. The emporium must be at rank 4 before the Vibrodetector will be available. To reach rank 4, you’ll first need to unlock four Moogle Emporium locations. You will also need 3 Moogle Medals to buy the Vibrodetector.

Once players have the Vibrodetector, they will need to use it to find the fiend by measuring the vibrations in the ground. It essentially becomes a game of hot and cold where the greater the vibration and the shorter the vertical gauge is, the closer the fiend is located. Blue circles mean players are on the right path and red circles mean the players are going the wrong way. Continue to follow the Vibrodetector’s guidance to eventually draw the beast out.

The Vibrodetector does not sense walls or dead ends, so be careful of accidentally following it into the wrong areas, believing it to be the right way. Below are the three locations players will follow the fiend to.

At the first location, the fiend simply moves away towards the second location. However, at the second location, players will need to fight two Desert Sahagin and one Stone Golem. Hit the Stone Golem with the Aero to kill it quickly and take out the Desert Sahagin with Blizzard.

At the third location, players will fight the Gigaworm, the fiend they’ve been on the hunt for. It is weak to Blizzard and has resistance to Fira. Use the ice Materia to stagger the Gigaworm and then relentlessly hit it with strong physical attacks like Cloud’s Braver ability. Avoid its diving attacks and aim for the stomach. It will eat the party members if they get caught.

After the fight, Zhijie will roll on up in his newly fixed jeep to let Yuffie know he’s going to Wutai. He will then give the Magnify Materia.

For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tips, find out how to hit the pipe in Shinra Manor as Cait Sith so you don’t waste time.