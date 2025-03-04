FFXIV Little Ladies Day Event 2025: All Rewards & How to Complete

Final Fantasy XIV‘s Little Ladies Day makes its annual return to Eorzea in the latest iteration of the event, and it features a glamorous new reward for players to pick up. If you’re not sure where to start, here is a guide for how to complete the event and all rewards.

How to Unlock and Complete Little Ladies Day Event 2025 in FFXIV

While other seasonal events in FFXIV involve pre-requisites for players to take care of, the 2025 Little Ladies Day event is easily accessible for everyone. All you need is to have a job at Level 15 or higher to pick up the event quest.

don't forget to check with the Initerant Moogle in Ul'dah (or any of the game's major cities) about the Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria event, which continues until Patch 7.2

A Princely Persona Quest

Screenshot by The Escapist

With that, teleport to Ul’dah – The Steps of Nald. Next, follow the path from the main aetheryte to (X:10.5, Y:8.6) where you will find a lalafell NPC named Royal Seneschal. Speak to them to start the ‘A Princely Persona’ quest.

Next, go and speak to Picot in the Steps of Thal area at (X:10.2, Y:12.4) near Eshtaime’s Aesthetics. He’ll then send you to gather information from three Ul’dahn residents in the area. You can find two of them along the Sapphire Exchange while the third is standing outside the Weaver’s Guild.

Once done, return and speak to Picot again at the Gold Court at (X:11.2, Y:10.8) and choose either dialogue option to complete the quest.

A Princely Debut Quest

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next, pick up the ‘A Princely Debut’ quest from Picot and then meet up with him back in the Steps of Nald, at the front of the Ruby Road exchange.

Speak to him again, and the game will display a prompt indicating that the “following event cannot be skipped”, and that canceling any pending Duty Finder queues is recommended. Choose then to ‘examine the stage with Picot’.

This will display a mini-puzzle of sorts where you must ‘help define Picot’s Seneschal Prince persona’. You have four options to choose from, including the ‘Royal Seneschal’, the ‘Songbirds Fans’, the ‘Quicksand Employee’, and ‘Picot’ himself. Select three of them to progress, then offer to speak to Marabel in Picot’s stead while he prepares for his performance.

Make your way back to Marabel at Eshtaime’s Aesthetics (X:10.1, Y:12.4) in the Steps of Thal and speak to her. Then head back to the same spot in the Steps of Nald and speak to the Royal Seneschal once more.

With that, the performance begins and Picot reveals his freshly designed fashion ensemble, taking his place as the newest pop star for the celebration. The Songbird trio makes a brief cameo and they declare themselves impressed by the newcomer.

Speak to the Royal Seneschal one last time to complete the last quest of the event and claim your rewards.

All Rewards in Little Ladies Day Event 2025 in FFXIV

Screenshot by The Escapist

After completing all of the quests in the 2025 Little Ladies Day event, you will receive the full Seneschal Prince glamour set. It’s a replica of the outfit Picot wears in the finale cutscene, and each piece (thankfully) features two dye slots. Also, as a Level 1 universal set it can be worn with any job in the game, allowing you to customize it as you wish.

You can also speak to the ‘Royal Handmaiden’ NPC to the left of the Royal Seneschal to choose between two other miscellaneous items – Peach Confetti and Cherry Confetti. Each costs 10 gil.

The 2025 Little Ladies Day event lasts from March 3 until March 17 at 8 am PST, so make sure to collect this one-of-a-kind glamour set before it ends.

That concludes FFXIV Little Ladies Day Event 2025, including all rewards and how to complete. Be sure to check out all of the latest guides and news for the game here at the Escapist, such as our guide to everything coming in Patch 7.2.

