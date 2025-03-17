FFXIV Patch 7.2 Will Continue the MSQ & Make Mounting Less of a Pain

As the release of Final Fantasy XIV‘s Patch 7.2 draws ever closer, Producer Live Letter 86 has revealed even more details surrounding the content that players can expect.

While additions like Occult Crescent and Cosmic Exploration are already anticipated, certain QoL updates are an unexpected surprise as well. With launch just over a week away, there is plenty to look forward to.

Sprinting and Mounting Gets Streamlined in FFXIV 7.2

Among its slate of planned QoL updates, the changes to both sprinting and mounting in the game are a welcome surprise. As elaborated on by director Naoki (“Yoshi-P”) Yoshida, starting in Patch 7.2, players will be able to run indefinitely in “safe” areas (e.g. – cities, sanctuaries, out-of-combat). This will be thanks to a new “Jog” status that can remain active until a player deactivates it.

On top of that, players will be able to use their mounts in a dynamic yet simple new way. As you run, you will (finally) be able to summon a mount at the same time and take off. This means that you no longer have to stop and then summon a mount. As joked by Yoshi-P, players will have to fight “10 years of muscle memory” to get used to it.

While new playable content is something that is always anticipated in Final Fantasy XIV, QoL updates are just as important as the game continues to evolve. A variety of these have since been teased and planned for the duration of Dawntrail‘s patch schedule. For example, the interactive whiteboard feature and Chat Bubbles are still slated to debut around Patch 7.3.

Cosmic Exploration Will Be Easily Accessible (With One Catch)

Cosmic Exploration is the game’s newest casual community-wide content coming in Patch 7.2. It will feature unique mechanics, plenty of new rewards, and is a welcome deviation from the isolation that Island Sanctuary sadly fell into.

It’s since been announced that this content will focus on crafting and gathering jobs. This sometimes can create an unintended divide within the player community, for those who don’t normally enjoy leveling those jobs. However, today’s Live Letter 86 revealed that players can enter Cosmic Exploration’s content with just a Level 10 crafter or gatherer.

That makes this innovative new content all the more accessible to more players, but there is one caveat. To access Cosmic Exploration, you also need to have completed the Endwalker MSQ. If you haven’t done so yet, you will need to fulfill that prerequisite for this content to become available. It does take place in space, after all.

Job Adjustments Will Include Pictomancer Nerf

As with virtually every other major content patch in Final Fantasy XIV, there are always job action adjustments to look forward to. This is meant to account for the continued balancing of battle content, old and new.

While these newest adjustments haven’t been explicitly detailed yet (and likely won’t be until the 7.2 preliminary patch notes), Yoshi-P did confirm in the Live Letter that Pictomancer will be “nerfed”.

Pictomancer’s popularity since its debut in Dawntrail has continued to be overshadowed by its astronomically high damage output, which hasn’t been changed whatsoever since the expansion’s release in Summer 2024. However, the time of Pictomancer-dominated parties may be coming to an end soon, depending on the “nerf” in question. It will come as a sorrow or relief, depending on who you talk to.

Content Release Schedule For FFXIV Patch 7.2

Final Fantasy XIV‘s Patch 7.2, dubbed ‘Seekers of Eternity’, is set to launch on March 25, as many players predicted.

While the ‘Seekers of Eternity’ trailer features a vibrant and astounding array of new content, it’s important to note that all of said content isn’t arriving immediately on March 25. Rather, it will debut in a staggered schedule over the course of the next two to three months.

As indicated in the Live Letter, the following major content will release on the following dates:

March 25 – Patch 7.2 ‘Seekers of Eternity’ MSQ continuation Hells Kier Unreal Trial The Underkeep dungeon Arcadion Cruiserweight Tier PVP Series 8 & addition of ‘Secure’ PVP mode

April 1 – Patch 7.2 (follow-up) Arcadion Cruiserweight (Savage) unlocks

April 22 – Patch 7.21 Cosmic Exploration

May 27 – Patch 7.25 Occult Crescent (Field Operations) New Allied Society (Beast Tribe) Quests – Mamool Ja Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures



That concludes how FFXIV's 7.2 update is bringing tons of content and quality-of-life updates.

