Fields of Mistria Animal Festival Guide

The latest update to Fields of Mistria introduces various new activities and features, including the town’s Animal Festival. Not only is it a fun time, it gives the animals growing up on your farm an opportunity to shine. If you want to know how to participate, here is a guide to the Animal Festival and all it entails.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Animal Festival in Fields of Mistria

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Animal Festival functions similarly to other seasonal town events in Fields of Mistria in that it happens annually. So if you happen to miss it one year for other obligations in the game, or it just simply slips your mind, you can catch it the following year.

That said, the Animal Festival doesn’t arrive until the 10th day of the Winter season. Depending on where you’re at in the seasonal cycle, this can provide ample time for you to focus on purchasing and tending to the animals on your farm. After all, you’ll need them to look and feel their best when the festival starts, if you want to win the biggest prize.

How to Win Animal Festival in Fields of Mistria

Screenshot by The Escapist

Among the Animal Festival’s many attractions is the main event, where you can enter up to two of your farm-raised animals in the contest to win prizes. Those animals can include a small one (e.g. – chickens, ducks, rabbits) and a large one (e.g. – cows, alpacas, sheep). Keep in mind also that the animals must be fully grown adults to enter the contest.

How to Enter the Animal Festival Contest

First, head to the festival grounds in the center of town and talk to Josephine at the front counter. She’ll instruct you to enter any animals you wish by visiting the two booths behind her.

She will also mention two pieces of helpful advice about what can affect your overall score. First, the more hearts your chosen animal has accrued, the higher your score will be. Remember that you can increase your animal’s hearts by petting or picking them up, feeding them, and letting them outside on sunny days.

Secondly, your score can also rise depending on how rare your animal’s coat color is. This means if you happen to have a well-cared-for animal with unique coloring such as pink or blue, your odds of a better score will increase.

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you’re ready, speak to Terithia at the booth on the left to enter any large animals you want. A menu will pop up showing which of your current animals qualify for the category. Next, speak to Landen at the booth on the right to enter any of your small animals that are eligible.

When you’re satisfied with your choices, go back to Josephine at the counter and tell her that you’re ready to ‘start the judging’.

All Prizes for the Animal Festival Contest

Screenshot by The Escapist

A cutscene will play out and reveal the winners for the small animal bracket first, from third place to first place. If you manage to take first place above Hayden’s chicken Henrietta, you’ll be declared the winner of that bracket.

The cutscene then continues with the large animal bracket, and if you take first place above Hayden’s cow Sunshine, you’ll be declared the winner of that bracket.

At the end of the judging, you’ll be given a list of prizes based on your results. If you enter the contest during your first year, keep in mind that it may be considerably difficult to take first place, depending on the status of your animals.

It takes a lot of time to fill their heart gauges up completely. You also have to fulfill enough ranch-related story quests and upgrades to your farm’s barns and coops to unlock access to rare animals and subsequently unique coat styles.

If you consistently care for your beloved animals each year and focus on upgrading your farm to its full potential, your odds of taking the gold crown in the Animal Festival are all but a given.

That concludes the Fields of Mistria Animal Festival guide. Be sure to check out the rest of our content for the game, including how to access the Deep Woods.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy