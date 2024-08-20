Fields of Mistria Complete Animal Breeding & Color Rarity Guide

Fields of Mistria is a farming sim game that has a surprising amount of depth in some of the most unexpected mechanics, like animal ranching. Here’s everything you need to know about cross-breeding animals and getting the rarest colors in Fields of Mistria.

What are Animal Colors in Fields of Mistria?

First off, the whole point of breeding and cross-breeding animals in Fields of Mistria is to produce supplies you can sell in your farm, yes, but you’ll also want to breed them in order to discover new animal colors and patterns. These colors don’t add anything to the game in terms of gameplay or progression, and they’re purely aesthetic, but hey, they’re pretty as hell.

There are a total of 15 colors for each animal, and they fall into six tiers of rarity. You can purchase animals of the first three colors in tier 1 from Hayden, but in order to get the tier 2 colors, you’ll need to get them through breeding. We’ve listed all six tiers of colors in the table down below:

Tier Colors 1 Generic colors that vary based on animal type. 2 Generic colors that vary based on animal type. 3 Blue, pink, purple 4 Silver 5 Gold 6 Seasonal colors that are based on which season the animal is born in.

How to Breed Animals

And now for the most important bit. In order to actually unlock all these fun colors in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to breed your animals. Here’s the step-by-step process for breeding animals:

Purchase two animals of the same species — but of opposite genders — from Hayden. Purchase two heart treats for the specific species you want to breed and give it to your animals. Make sure both animals are in the same barn, and do not transfer to them another barn or daycare. If everything is going to plan, you should see a small stork icon next to the animals’ names in your menu. After four days, a new offspring will be born with a random color and it can grow into an adult capable of breeding as well.

One thing to note is that it can take between three to five days for a baby to grow into an adult, depending on the animal species.

How to Get Higher Color Rarity Tiers in Fields of Mistria

Finally, let’s go over how you should be breeding your animals in order to get rarer colors. The good news is that you’re pretty much always guaranteed to be able to get a higher tier colored animal whenever you breed, with the exception of tier 6. For instance, if you breed a tier 3 and tier 4 colored animal, you’re guaranteed to get a tier 4 or tier 5 colored animal. The breeding process will always favor the higher tier animal, so you don’t necessarily need to breed two animals from the same tier in order to get to the next level.

In order to get a tier 6 animal, however, you’ll only have a chance of getting those colors by breeding two tier 5 animals. Unlike with the previous tiers, this isn’t guaranteed so you’ll likely need to spend some time on this until you eventually get one.

The last thing to remember about tier 6 colors is that there are a total of four of them based on the season, and the color you get is determined by the season the baby was conceived in, not when it was born.

And that’s everything you need to know about animal breeding and the color rarity tiers in Fields of Mistria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get tea and how to win the Spring Festival.

