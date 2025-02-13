Fields of Mistria Finally Reveals Caldarus’ Human Form, Confirms You Can Romance Him

The second major update for Fields of Mistria is fast approaching, with a release date set for March 2025. As we count down the days, developer NPC Studio has revealed an official date to look forward to, along with a short clip of the dragon Caldarus taking on his long-awaited human form, all but confirming the character’s romance questline will finally be unlocked.

https://twitter.com/FieldsofMistria/status/1889714179616936098

In a February 12 post on X (formerly Twitter), Fields of Mistria confirmed its second major update is scheduled to drop on March 10, 2025. This is no doubt exciting news, but the social media post also included a 15-second video of the farmer and the dragon Caldarus, the latter of whom is shown transforming into a human at long last.

The reveal comes after NPC Studio released its updated roadmap for the game, which confirmed Caldarus would appear in its next major update. However, the ambiguity of this wording left a bit to the imagination, leaving many to speculate whether we’d be seeing the dragon’s human form any time soon. (Or get a date, for that matter!) With an official release date and a closer look at what’s to come, it’s safe to say we’ll be getting a lot more of Caldarus.

Fans of the Early Access title have eagerly awaited the arrival of the ancient dragon’s human form, theorizing that Caldarus could be one of Mistria’s hidden romance options. Though any romance tied to Caldarus remains locked for now, his dialogue box has boasted the same heart icon as other confirmed bachelors and bachelorettes since the title’s Steam release, which indicate who you can and can’t date. Per the character rundown posted on the game’s official website, it now looks like this fan theory is panning out, with Caldarus potentially completing the bachelor lineup.

Image via NPC Studio

We caught a mere second-long glimpse of his human sprite in the clip posted by NPC Studio, but it looks like Caldarus will maintain his horns, tail, and earrings as a human, accessorizing his outfit with a red scarf. Of course, the character steeped in Mistrian lore will likely receive additional seasonal outfits, like those of other romanceable characters and townies. Based on his look revealed in the video, I’d wager we’re looking at his winter attire.

This still leaves just one more character to romance, and players are confident our mystery date is the Mines Priestess. Currently, there’s no heart icon on display in her dialogue box, like the one that appears next to Caldarus’ name and other dateable NPCs. If fans are correct in their assumption, then NPC Studio will likely implement the Priestess’ romance questline in a later update. In any case, I, for one, can’t wait to see what the developer has in store.

Fields of Mistria is now available in Steam Early Access.

