Final Fantasy XVI State of Play Will Unleash More Than 20 Minutes of Gameplay This Week

Sony will host a Final Fantasy XVI (FF16) State of Play presentation this Thursday, April 13, giving fans a longer look at the timed PlayStation 5 exclusive ahead of its June launch. A PlayStation.Blog post explains players can expect the presentation to last a little more than 20 minutes, showing off new gameplay segments from developer Square Enix for players who still aren’t sold on the RPG franchise’s 16th installment. You can tune in to watch the FF16 State of Play on Twitch or YouTube at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET later this week.

We’ve waited a long time to get Final Fantasy XVI in our hands, so while it’s nice to see even more of what the next Square Enix action RPG has to offer, it’s probably safe to say most players would rather just play it for themselves. Still, 20 minutes of gameplay should clue us in to how some of its features and action mechanics work, and it’ll obviously be nice to see some more of those stunning visuals, too. FF16 launches for PS5 on June 22, 2023. It’ll be exclusive to that platform for at least six months, but based on comments shared by producer Naoki Yoshida, the PC version won’t be ready immediately afterward.