Final The Marvels Trailer Brings Back Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie

The Marvels has released a new trailer, and it reveals a surprise cameo from Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

You can watch the trailer below.

The new trailer, which premiered last night during Monday Night Football, is probably the most intense we’ve seen from the film and promises that big important things are going to happen in The Marvels so you better get your ass in a theater seat this weekend. The film sees Iman Vellani’s Kamala Kahn/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris’ Captain Monica Rambeau, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel team up after their powers are mysteriously connected and a rip in the multiverse starts impacting their heroing by making them switch places. It’s all down to the film’s new villain Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who is out for some revenge.

If you’ve been paying attention to the marketing for The Marvels you’ll notice it’s pivoted drastically from the initial trailers, which highlighted the three main characters, humor, and storyline. With the release fast approaching and tracking numbers looking middling, however, it appears Marvel/Disney has decided to shake things up a bit over the past few weeks with marketing now connecting everything to Thanos and showing off Marvel’s most popular heroes while promising the movie will “change everything.” With Nia DaCosta directing the film is sure to have at least a little bit of creativity in it but without actors marketing the movie this late marketing pivot may just land with a thud.

Also starring in the film are Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh. The Marvels will be in theaters on Nov. 10.