First Trailer for Moana 2 Finally Brings the Pig on the Boat

Disney has dropped the first teaser trailer for Moana 2, and it confirms what everyone has been wondering: will Moana’s pig go on the adventure this time? The answer is that, yes, Pua will join Moana, Maui, and Hey Hey on their upcoming voyage.

The sequel film sees an older Moana, voiced once again by Auli’i Cravalho, and Maui, voiced once again by Dwayne Johnson, venture out on a rickety raft into the ocean on a new journey. This time, however, they’re joined by a collection of unlikely travelers as they set out for uncharted waters on the edges of Oceania after being called there by Moana’s ancestors. Despite Moana being three years older in the film, it doesn’t look like Disney is diverging too far from the plot of the original’s formula for this one.

Although the trailer doesn’t show any of it, the movie is a Disney princess musical, but Lin Manuel Miranda is not doing the music this time. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, two of the hottest songwriters right now, are coming on board. What that means for the look and feel of the music isn’t known, and it probably means we won’t be getting another “You’re Welcome,” which was a song right up Miranda’s style. Opetaia Foaʻi will also return for a song (that’s the voice we hear in the trailer), and Mark Mancina is coming back as well.

Moana 2 is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. It also stars Alan Tudyk in his most complex and challenging role as the chicken Hey Hey, in which he only clucks and squawks the entire film.

Just in case you watch this trailer and think that it’s just not enough Moana for your liking, don’t forget that Disney also has a live-action version of the original film in the works that also stars Dwayne Johnson.

Moana 2 will release in theaters on Nov. 27.

