Extra PunctuationVideo Series

For Everyone That Says I Hate Video Games – Extra Punctuation

By
0

This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee has a response for everyone that says he hates video games.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

People always say about me “Oh, that Yahtzee, he’s that guy who hates games. Christ, why does he even play games if he’s just going to hate on them all the time. He hasn’t liked a single game besides Portal and Silent Hill 2. And Dark Souls. And Prince of Persia: Sands of Time. And Psychonauts. But that’s it. Just those and Thief 2, Bioshock, Painkiller, Infamous, Prototype, Batman Arkham Asylum, Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed 4, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Minecraft, Castlevania Symphony of the Night, Deus Ex, Driver San Francisco, Spec Ops: The Line, Saints Row 4, XCOM, Paper Mario, Papers Please, Zelda Wind Waker, Titanfall 2, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Earthbound, Shadow of Mordor, Alien Isolation, Grim Fandango, Bloodborne, Subnautica, Cave Story, Stardew Valley, Doom 2016, Metroid Prime, Persona 4, Persona 5, Resident Evil 4, Secret of Monkey Island, Resident Evil 7, killer7, Far Cry 3, Return of the Obra Dinn, Spiritfarer, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, It Takes Two, The Artful Escape, Neon White, Metal Hellsinger, Tunic, Hi Fi Rush and all the other ones. Oh and he’s probably artificially speeding his voice up as well.”