Fortnite Chest Map: Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 Chest Spawn Locations

Grabbing loot off the ground can be effective, but it’s not the best way to get an advantage over opponents in Battle Royale. Here are all the Chest spawn locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1.

When players land in a POI in Fortnite, it’s a race to find the best loot. You’re either trying to get a jump on enemies that landed near you and are looking for quick eliminations, or your teammates are loot goblins, and you don’t want them hogging all of the Rare or better weapons. Either way, knowing where to look for Chests is an important part of the Battle Royale experience.

Thankfully, Fortnite enthusiasts are a motivated group and want to help give players all the information they need to be successful. Provided by the good people at Fortnite.gg, here’s a map that shows all of the Chest spawn locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1:

Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1

Looking over that map will reveal that there are several spots on the map just full of Chests looking to be opened. The most densely populated POI is Fencing Fields, which also houses a Medallion, making it the most enticing spot in Battle Royale. However, with all that going for it, it’s likely to see a lot of action, with players rotating over to get all the goods.

Reckless Railways is probably the best POI for players who aren’t looking to get into a fight right after dropping from the Battle Bus. It has plenty of Chests, as well as a Medallion, but what really takes it over the top is the mobility. There are plenty of cars in close proximity, and the train will also travel through the area.

