Fortnite Reveals a Fallout Collab Is on the Way

I don't want to set the world on fire, I just want to start a flame in your heart.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: May 17, 2024 12:55 pm

It appears that Fallout Frenzy is taking over not only our regular lives but our digital ones as well. The post-apocalyptic RPG franchise recently debuted on the big screen with its own television show, and now appears to be coming to the most popular battle royale on the planet — Fortnite.

With the start of a new Season coming quickly, it appears that fans will have something to worry about beyond getting a Victory Royale or being eliminated. Details are currently sparse regarding how big of a collaboration this may be, but with the leaked chapter name for Chapter 5, Season 3 being called “Wrecked”, we wonder if Fallout will be playing a bigger role than originally anticipated.

As Chapter 5, Season 2 – Myths & Mortals winds down and ends on May 24, 2025, we’re already inching closer to whatever Fallout content is in store for us. It seems that Epic Games is working hard to bring plenty of gaming icons into Fortnite, with characters like Solid Snake and Raiden recently having a mini-event of their own.

I would be fine with just some power armor being an available cosmetic, but if Bethesda and Epic Games decide to work together to make this something even bigger and better, you can count me in. Here’s to hoping that I can be Vault Boy while I’m cranking 90s and getting elims, but I guess I’ll settle for a back bling or something.

We’ll need to wait and see what this collaboration brings to the table — is the whole upcoming season based around Fallout, or is it just a skin & event collaboration like the recent Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration? It’s exciting, nevertheless, and I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us. Let’s just hope there isn’t a Nuke mythic or it’s game over for everyone.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC & Mobile.

Fallout
Fortnite
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.