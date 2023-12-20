There’s a story behind every emote in Fortnite, especially the ones that involve dance choreography. So, here’s an explainer for the Dance Therapy emote in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s Dance Therapy Emote, Explained

If you spend time going through the item shop to look at the new skins and bundles, you also more than likely try out all of the emotes. For the younger crowd, you’ll notice dances like the Griddy and Gangnam Style popping up regularly. However, Fortnite also likes to turn back the clock a bit, such as with songs like “Zombie,” which is playable in Fortnite Festival.

And the Dance Therapy emote is part of Fortnite aiming to get the attention of older gamers, as it’s inspired by the movie Footloose. When Kevin Bacon’s Ren is frustrated, he heads to a warehouse to let out his anger by dancing all over the place. It’s a bizarre sequence, but one that Fortnite thought was worthwhile enough to turn into an emote.

And I can’t believe I’m typing this, but for those Fortnite players out there who aren’t familiar with Kevin Bacon’s performance in Footloose, you’ll probably remember him from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, where he gets kidnapped by Drax and Mantis as a gift for Peter Quill. He’s also in plenty of commercials that probably air while your dad’s watching football.

As of writing, the Dance Therapy emote is available for 800 V-Bucks. Maybe if you show your parents the emote and tell them where it’s from, they’ll let you buy some extra V-Bucks this week after you finish your chores. Just don’t go tricking them by using the money on some LEGO skin instead.

