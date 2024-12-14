Fortnite’s New Simple Edit Might Break the Competitive Meta

Fortnite Chapter 6 came filled with unique content, from new weapons to Boons and Sprites to add another layer to the combat system. But a small feature was also added that basically bridged the gap between mechanical and non-mechanical players – Simple Edit.

What Is Simple Edit in Fortnite?

To put it simply, Simple Edit allows you to edit with just one tap. Usually, you need to press the edit button, select the tiles, and then edit again to confirm. However, with this new feature, all you need to do is place your crosshair at the part of the build you want to edit and press the edit button to edit it.

It basically removes the “selecting tiles” part of the editing process and makes it simpler. As soon as the feature came out players (including me) flocked to the creative mode to test it out and see if it was worth switching to this new feature and if it gives any competitive advantage. Well, it does, but it comes with its fair share of problems as well.

Simple Edit Is Faster Than Normal Edit

Simple Edit is faster than normal editing because it reduces the process to a single button. Plus, Epic also removed the delay the simple edit had on launch to make it even faster.

Things like triple edits, getting out of the box, and Mongraal classics are much faster and easier to do consistently on Simple Edit than on traditional. This means the players who couldn’t perform these high-level mechanics can easily do them, which raises the skill ceiling even higher.

Imagine a casual lobby filled with players with the capability to perform edit mechanics that would take a pro player a lot of time to perfect and master. This is why Simple Edit has the potential to break the competitive meta.

There are already videos of players performing wild edits consistently, which would be extremely difficult to do with normal editing. This just goes to show that if even a casual player can perform edits like the pros, the level of sweatiness in a ranked match is going to skyrocket.

Plus, the feature is still new; as time passes, Epic Games is likely to make it better. Like, maybe adding a bind to hold the edit or giving you much more customization. But, even now, Simple Edit is quite strong, especially for those who are not that mechanical.

The Downsides of Simple Edit

Of course, if Simple Edit was perfect, this article would have been a one-word answer. Unfortunately, it has a bunch of problems. Even though Simple Edit makes editing easier, it also removes the freedom to choose your edits. There are only a select amount of edits you can do.

For instance, with the ramps, you can’t make a spiral stair, and with walls, you can’t make a window on the side. Sure, you won’t need these edits in a real fight, but Fortnite’s all about being creative with your mechanics, and Simple Edit steals the freedom of creativity.

The more concerning downside, though, is the heavy dependence on crosshair placement. You must place your crosshair at the exact section of the piece you want to edit. If you miss the placement, which often happens in fights, you could perform an edit you didn’t want. Also, you can’t hold your edits, so things like holding the cone edit to survey your surroundings are not possible.

Should You Switch to Simple Edit in Fortnite?

For most players, the answer is yes. The consistency you can get with Simple Edit can help you close the gap between high-skilled players. Not everyone has perfect editing skills, and this feature can make editing much easier.

However, if you are someone who is already consistent and good at editing, you should not switch. It takes the freedom of controlling and holding your edits from you, which, for a highly skilled player, is a problem.

While good PC players might not benefit from Simple Edit, it is a game-changer for controller players. Let’s face it, editing is much harder on a controller than on KBM, and it takes a lot of practice to match the skills of a KBM player when it comes to editing. So, if you are a controller player, switching can be very beneficial for you. The same goes for mobile players.

So, if you are already good and consistent at editing, then don’t switch. Feel free to test the feature out and see how it feels for you. But everyone else should definitely switch or at least spend a few hours trying the feature out before more changes come to it.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

