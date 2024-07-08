Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 156 Release Date Confirmed

One of the more popular sequel series, the Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga is still going strong. However, keeping track of chapter release dates can feel tedious. So, if you’re looking for the release date of Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 156, you’ve come to the right place.

When Is Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 156 Coming Out?

Four Knights of the Apocalypse follows a weekly release schedule, and since the last chapter arrived on July 3, 2024, Chapter 156 is set to release on July 10. That means the wait isn’t long, but it’s still important to know what time of day to expect the next batch of pages. Here’s when Chapter 156 is expected to arrive in different time zones:

12 AM JST

10 AM EST

9 AM CST

7 AM PST

How to Watch the Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime

If you’re all caught up on the manga and have nothing to do until the next chapter arrives, it might be time to give the Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime a chance. The first season is streaming on Netflix, with 24 episodes available to binge. However, with over 150 chapters to adapt, there only being one season feels like a big mistake.

Thankfully, the second season of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime is on the way. Season 2 will begin airing in Japan in October, and while a U.S. release date has yet to be revealed, it’s likely to arrive at some point in early 2025. Just like the first season, Season 2 will stream on Netflix.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 156.

