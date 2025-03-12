FragPunk Best Settings and Crosshair Codes

A lot of games have optimization issues on release, which are later fixed through patches. However, FragPunk has been running well since its release. Of course, there is still room to get more frames. So, here are the best Fragpunk settings and crosshair codes.

FragPunk Settings Overview

The FragPunk settings are divided into five tabs. Apart from the Video tab, most of these settings are quality-of-life and other accessibility settings that don’t have an impact on performance. However, some of these can improve the gameplay experience. We will be mentioning these settings. The settings that are not mentioned here can be left at default or changed according to your preference.

General

The General tab has most of the quality of life/personal preference settings. It’s recommended that you play around with these settings and try out different options to see what works for you. These are the settings that you should change, but again, there is a bit of preference here as well. The General tab also contains the options for creating your crosshair, but we will talk about that later.

Automatic Climbing – On

Automatic Sprint – On

Camera Shake During Sprint – Off

FOV Sprint Scaing – On

Flash Eye Guarding – On

Keep Player Centered – On

Minimap Orientation Rotate

Performance Metrics – On

Ping Visibility – 1

Hide Overly Visible Skin Components from Enemies – On

Keyboard/Controller

These tabs allow you to change your binds. You can use pretty much any binds you want. However, the only one worth talking about is the sprint on the keyboard. Since we turned on Automatic Sprint, the Shift key is free. It’s a good idea to bind the walk on Shift as that’s how it usually is on other tac shooters like VALORANT and CS2.

Sensitivity

Much like Keyboard/Controller, this is also completely a personal preference. You can experiment with different sensitivities or convert it from other games like VALORANT or CS2 using an online calculator.

Audio

For Audio, it’s recommended you set the Sound Effects volume to a comfortable level. Apart from that, turn down the Music, Announcer, and Button Volume. Also, turn on Character Voice Simplification, which removes the unnecessary banter audio between characters.

For Voice Chat, it’s pretty much personal preference.

FragPunk Best Video Settings

The Video tab is where you will get the most performance. These settings are chosen on a performance-first basis. This means the game will not look as pretty as it did before. FragPunk is a competitive shooter, so frames are quite important. If you have a very beefy PC, you might be able to have some quality. But, for most people, these are FragPunk’s best settings for performance.

Display

Display Screen Your Preferred Monitor Display Mode Fullscreen Display Ratio Monitor’s Default Display Resolution Monitor’s Native FOV 125 Filter Default or Personal Preference Post Processing Intensity None or Low Menu Frame Rate Limit 60 Gameplay Framerate Limit Monitor’s Refresh Rate Out of Focus Framerate Limit 60 Brightness 1 or adjust according to preference Sharpen Same as Brightness Vertical Sync Off Antii-tearing Off Graphics API Experiment with DX11 and 12 to see what works best with your system

Minimalistic Graphics

Minimalistic graphics are a unique option in FragPunk’s graphics settings. Turning it on allows you to minimize the different visual effects of the game. There is a 15-20 fps gain (according to testing); however, the downgrade in visuals is quite noticeable. So, if you want to make that trade, then consider turning it on and use the following settings.

Material Complexity Minimalistic Light Complexity Minimalistic Scene Saturation Minimalistic Effects Complexity Minimalistic Dead Effect Off Damage Numbers On UI Info Simplification On UI Animation Simplification Off

Graphics Quality Settings

Quality Presets Custom Upscaling and Anti-Aliasing Depending on your GPU, choose FSR 2 with Performance for AMD GPUs or NVIDIA Image Scaling with Performance for NVIDIA GPUs.

You can also just set it to NOAA with 100% if you don’t want to use any upscaling. Mesh Quality Low Shadow Quality Medium Post Processing Low Texture Quality Low Effect Quality Low Screen Space Reflections High Weapon Depth of Field Off Weapon Dynamic Blur On Scene Dynamic Blur Off Ray Tracing Off SSGi On UI Resolution High. Doesn’t affect in-game FPS. Animation Physical Off

FragPunk Best Crosshair Codes

Much like any shooter, creating a crosshair is important in FragPunk. While a good crosshair doesn’t make you a pro, it still helps. Here are some solid crosshairs you can try out in FragPunk:

Classic Plus

azazafzaezaezaezaezfczazaabzaafzazaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabzFFFFFFzFFFFFF

Classic Dot

czazafzaezagzagzagzfczbzaabziedzazaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabzFFFFFFzFFFFFF

Precision Plus

azazafzaezaezaezaezabzazaabziedzazaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabzFFFFFFzFFFFFF

Classic T Shaped

bzazafzaezaezaezaezabzbzaabziedzazaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabzFFFFFFzFFFFF

And those are the best FragPunk settings and crosshair codes.

FragPunk is available now on PC.

