Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
fragpunk best settings featured image
Category:
Video Games
Guides

FragPunk Best Settings and Crosshair Codes

Image of Burair Noor
Burair Noor
|

Published: Mar 12, 2025 09:11 am

A lot of games have optimization issues on release, which are later fixed through patches. However, FragPunk has been running well since its release. Of course, there is still room to get more frames. So, here are the best Fragpunk settings and crosshair codes.

Recommended Videos

FragPunk Settings Overview

screenshot of Fragpunk settings

The FragPunk settings are divided into five tabs. Apart from the Video tab, most of these settings are quality-of-life and other accessibility settings that don’t have an impact on performance. However, some of these can improve the gameplay experience. We will be mentioning these settings. The settings that are not mentioned here can be left at default or changed according to your preference. 

General

The General tab has most of the quality of life/personal preference settings. It’s recommended that you play around with these settings and try out different options to see what works for you. These are the settings that you should change, but again, there is a bit of preference here as well. The General tab also contains the options for creating your crosshair, but we will talk about that later.

  • Automatic Climbing – On
  • Automatic Sprint – On
  • Camera Shake During Sprint – Off
  • FOV Sprint Scaing – On
  • Flash Eye Guarding – On
  • Keep Player Centered – On
  • Minimap Orientation Rotate
  • Performance Metrics – On
  • Ping Visibility – 1
  • Hide Overly Visible Skin Components from Enemies – On

Keyboard/Controller

These tabs allow you to change your binds. You can use pretty much any binds you want. However, the only one worth talking about is the sprint on the keyboard. Since we turned on Automatic Sprint, the Shift key is free. It’s a good idea to bind the walk on Shift as that’s how it usually is on other tac shooters like VALORANT and CS2.

Sensitivity

Much like Keyboard/Controller, this is also completely a personal preference. You can experiment with different sensitivities or convert it from other games like VALORANT or CS2 using an online calculator.

Audio

For Audio, it’s recommended you set the Sound Effects volume to a comfortable level. Apart from that, turn down the Music, Announcer, and Button Volume. Also, turn on Character Voice Simplification, which removes the unnecessary banter audio between characters.

For Voice Chat, it’s pretty much personal preference.

Related: FragPunk Codes (March 2025) 

FragPunk Best Video Settings

Screenshot of Fragpunk Graphic Settings

The Video tab is where you will get the most performance. These settings are chosen on a performance-first basis. This means the game will not look as pretty as it did before. FragPunk is a competitive shooter, so frames are quite important. If you have a very beefy PC, you might be able to have some quality. But, for most people, these are FragPunk’s best settings for performance.

Display

Display ScreenYour Preferred Monitor
Display ModeFullscreen
Display  RatioMonitor’s Default
Display ResolutionMonitor’s Native
FOV125
FilterDefault or Personal Preference
Post Processing IntensityNone or Low
Menu Frame Rate Limit60
Gameplay Framerate LimitMonitor’s Refresh Rate
Out of Focus Framerate Limit60
Brightness1 or adjust according to preference
SharpenSame as Brightness
Vertical SyncOff
Antii-tearingOff
Graphics APIExperiment with DX11 and 12 to see what works best with your system

Minimalistic Graphics

Minimalistic graphics are a unique option in FragPunk’s graphics settings. Turning it on allows you to minimize the different visual effects of the game. There is a 15-20 fps gain (according to testing); however, the downgrade in visuals is quite noticeable. So, if you want to make that trade, then consider turning it on and use the following settings.

Material ComplexityMinimalistic
Light ComplexityMinimalistic
Scene SaturationMinimalistic
Effects ComplexityMinimalistic
Dead EffectOff
Damage NumbersOn
UI Info SimplificationOn
UI Animation SimplificationOff

Graphics Quality Settings

Quality PresetsCustom
Upscaling and Anti-AliasingDepending on your GPU, choose FSR 2 with Performance for AMD GPUs or NVIDIA Image Scaling with Performance for NVIDIA GPUs.
You can also just set it to NOAA with 100% if you don’t want to use any upscaling.
Mesh QualityLow
Shadow QualityMedium
Post ProcessingLow
Texture QualityLow
Effect QualityLow
Screen Space ReflectionsHigh
Weapon Depth of FieldOff
Weapon Dynamic BlurOn
Scene Dynamic BlurOff
Ray TracingOff
SSGiOn
UI ResolutionHigh. Doesn’t affect in-game FPS.
Animation PhysicalOff

FragPunk Best Crosshair Codes

Much like any shooter, creating a crosshair is important in FragPunk. While a good crosshair doesn’t make you a pro, it still helps. Here are some solid crosshairs you can try out in FragPunk:

Classic Plus 

azazafzaezaezaezaezfczazaabzaafzazaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabzFFFFFFzFFFFFF

Classic Dot

czazafzaezagzagzagzfczbzaabziedzazaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabzFFFFFFzFFFFFF

Precision Plus 

azazafzaezaezaezaezabzazaabziedzazaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabzFFFFFFzFFFFFF

Classic T Shaped

bzazafzaezaezaezaezabzbzaabziedzazaaabzazaczaczaczaczfcbzbzaabzaafzazaaabzFFFFFFzFFFFF

And those are the best FragPunk settings and crosshair codes.

FragPunk is available now on PC.

Post Tag:
FragPunk
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content