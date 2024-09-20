Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Features
Video Games

5 Frostpunk 2 Beginner Tips to Help You Survive the Frozen Wasteland

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 11:21 pm

Even if you’re a fan of city-builder and management sims, Frostpunk 2 is probably still going to give you a hard time, at least in the early hours. To help you navigate the frozen wasteland, here are some essential Frostpunk 2 beginner tips to get you started.

Recommended Videos

Frostbreak Everything

frostbreaking land in frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 introduces a new mechanic called Frostbreaking. What this means is that in order to expand your city, you’ll first need to send people out to Frostbreak the ground, which allows the iced over ground to become a proper foundation for you to build on.

This is going to be the very first thing you do in Frostpunk 2, and considering that it does take time for the Frostbreaking process to complete, I recommend Frostbreaking towards all nearby key resource nodes as soon as you start. For instance, while your housing districts are already underway, send out your Frostbreakers to pave the way for your next building.

Do take note that Frostbreaking does take up manpower and Prefabs, so make sure that your city is able to keep up with those demands.

Heat Is King

heating up housing districts in frostpunk 2

Just like in the first game, heat is everything in Frostpunk 2. It doesn’t matter what happens in the city as long as your generator keeps running. Without heat, your people freeze, and without the generator, your city just stops functioning.

With that in mind, it’s essential that you always prioritize heat and energy above all else. Yes, food and materials are important, but it’s much better to have a functioning city that expands a little slower than to expand too quickly and end up stretching yourself too thin.

Population growth takes time as well, so while it may be tempting to expand quickly within a short span of time, be careful not to leave your people overworked. Sometimes the better strategy is just to let things simmer for a while, build your stockpiles, then look into expanding further.

Plan Your City Layouts

There are ways to optimize efficiency in Frostpunk 2, and that’s by planning your city layouts. For example, by putting housing districts next to each other, or by building them near extraction districts that mine coal, you can reduce the amount of heating required to keep your people warm.

Of course, there are some drawbacks to this. Building a housing district right next to an extraction district may keep your citizens warm, but it also leads to squalor and less-than-ideal living conditions. If that keeps up, your people may rebel and cause other problems for you. It’s a bit of a balancing act, but keep in mind that that is always an option if you’re looking to save on resources.

Don’t Be Afraid to Assign Emergency Shifts

assigning emergency shifts in frostpunk 2

As you progress through Frostpunk 2‘s story mode, you’ll eventually need to hit certain milestones within a set number of days in order to survive and keep going. If you’ve been expanding at a suitable pace, you should be able to meet these milestones pretty easily.

However, every now and then the game will demand just a little more from you, and it may seem impossible to meet its requirements in time. To that end, don’t be afraid to kick things up a notch by getting your workers to work overtime and to work harder. You can do this by clicking on a district and assigning emergency shifts. This will increase your output, though it will make your citizens unhappy.

But hey, better to be angry and alive than dead, right?

Explore the Frostlands

Finally, this last tip is for folks who have reached a somewhat comfortable pacing with their city expansion. While the Frostlands may look intimidating and it’ll even be slowgoing trying to Frostbreak everything there, that territory is home to plenty of resources and extra workers you can recruit.

If you find yourself in need of more resources and manpower, take the time to Frostbreak through the Frostlands and see what you find there.

And that does it for our Frostpunk 2 beginner tips to help get you started. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Frostpunk 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook