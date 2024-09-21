Frostpunk 2 ‘Directx 12 Is Not Supported’ Error – How To Fix

Frostpunk 2 is officially out, but some people are still having trouble with the “DirectX is not supported” error message that occasionally pops up. This is a common error present in the game ever since the beta tests, so here’s how to fix Directx 12 is not supported in Frostpunk 2.

How To Fix the Directx 12 Is Not Supported Error in Frostpunk 2

As you can probably infer from the title, this error is directly related to DirectX 12 being supported by your PC, as GPU might not be able to handle it. However, most of the time, the message is just an error that can be easily fixed with a few tweaks, and here are some ways to do it.

Download or Updating DirectX 12

You can try solving the problem with the most direct method: updating your DirectX to the latest version. You can do so by heading to Microsoft’s official website and downloading the installer/updater just to be sure. It won’t take you more than a few minutes to do the complete process, so it’s worth a try. It’ll possibly also solve your problems for other games in the future, so that’s a plus.

Head over to your Steam library and select Frostpunk 2. Make sure that the game is updated correctly, as new patches might be rolling out to fix other potential issues. If you want to be extra sure, right-click on the game and select Proprieties > Updates to see if you have the Automatic Updates tab marked as “Always keep this game updated.”

In the same menu, head to Installed Files > Verify integrity of game files to make a full scan of your game, downloading any other potentially corrupted files that might be causing issues with your game. This will take a while, but it’s much faster than completely redownloading the game.

Updating Your Graphics

Maybe the problem lies directly on your GPU, so updating its drivers can be a good solution. The process will be similar regardless of having an AMD or Geforce model, as all you’ll have to do is head to its main application (either AMD Software or Geforce Experience) and look for the “Updates” tab. New versions usually come out with each major game release to accommodate those, and other minor games that came out in between also get pushed forward thanks to that.

If none of these work and you still get the DirectX 12 error, make sure your computer also meets the minimum system requirements for the game, as Frostpunk 2 is quite demanding. These are the only tried and true methods that have consistently solved the issue for most people, so one of them is bound to work. But if you still get some occasional crashes, it’s very likely that these problems will be patched out soon.

Frostpunk 2 is available now for PC.

