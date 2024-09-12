Frostpunk 2 Release Countdown: Launch Date & Time

After a lengthy delay, Frostpunk 2 is officially hitting the digital shelves this month. Here’s the day and time city-builder simulator Frostpunk 2 launches. .

Recommended Videos

Frostpunk 2 is set to be a brutal city-building experience. Image via 11 Bit Studios

Frostpunk 2 was originally supposed to launch over the summer in 2024, but was delayed to ensure a smooth release. As a result, the new release date for Frostpunk 2 is Sept. 20. The city-builder is arriving on PC via Steam, the PS5, and Xbox on Game Pass.

While the official launch date is Sept. 20, players who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition can start playing Frostpunk 2 three days earlier on Sept. 17. The Deluxe Edition costs $30 more than the Standard Edition ($75) but grants players access to three future premium DLCs as well as some digital content. You can read more about the pre-order bonuses for the two editions in our previous guide.

What Time Does Frostpunk 2 Launch?

At the time of writing, we’re not exactly sure when Frostpunk 2 will launch on the early access release date. Players who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition will likely be able to pre-install the game sometime before Sept. 17 and then start playing whenever the developers open early access.

The main launch of Frostpunk 2 on Sept. 20 will start at 5 PM UTC/1 PM ET. Players will be able to pre-install the files before Sept. 20 so they can hit the ground running at that time, but it’s unknown when the pre-install will be made available. Naturally, you’ll need to pre-order the game or play on Game Pass to pre-install Frostpunk 2.

If you’re unsure about Frostpunk 2, you can check out our preview of the game to see if it interests you.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy