Frostpunk 2 Release Countdown: Launch Date & Time

After a lengthy delay, Frostpunk 2 is officially hitting the digital shelves this month. Here’s the day and time city-builder simulator Frostpunk 2 launches. .
When Is Frostpunk 2’s Release Date
Frostpunk 2 was originally supposed to launch over the summer in 2024, but was delayed to ensure a smooth release. As a result, the new release date for Frostpunk 2 is Sept. 20. The city-builder is arriving on PC via Steam, the PS5, and Xbox on Game Pass.
While the official launch date is Sept. 20, players who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition can start playing Frostpunk 2 three days earlier on Sept. 17. The Deluxe Edition costs $30 more than the Standard Edition ($75) but grants players access to three future premium DLCs as well as some digital content. You can read more about the pre-order bonuses for the two editions in our previous guide.
What Time Does Frostpunk 2 Launch?
At the time of writing, we’re not exactly sure when Frostpunk 2 will launch on the early access release date. Players who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition will likely be able to pre-install the game sometime before Sept. 17 and then start playing whenever the developers open early access.
The main launch of Frostpunk 2 on Sept. 20 will start at 5 PM UTC/1 PM ET. Players will be able to pre-install the files before Sept. 20 so they can hit the ground running at that time, but it’s unknown when the pre-install will be made available. Naturally, you’ll need to pre-order the game or play on Game Pass to pre-install Frostpunk 2.
Published: Sep 12, 2024 05:20 pm