Full Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Walkthrough

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is finally here, and with it, a brand new Zombies mode and two maps to explore and uncover secrets for. Here is our walkthrough for the round-based game mode and how to prepare yourself best for the endless wave of zombies.

Recommended Videos

Loadouts and Field Upgrades

Before we give you a rundown on the two modes currently available, there are plenty of new options to go over for loadout customization in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies. For example, players are given only one primary weapon slot in Zombies, with a melee weapon being their secondary. When first starting in the mode, loadout and primary weapon customization are locked until you reach level 4, but there are a variety of presets to choose from, as always.

Besides the primary and melee weapons, Zombies loadouts also have tactical and lethal weapons to choose from, as well as a field upgrade and Gobblegum Pack. However, it’s important to note that the gun you start with isn’t very powerful when customizing your loadout before going into Zombies. There are five different weapon rarities in the game mode, and while you can Pack-a-Punch and upgrade your starting gun using salvage, buying weapons off the wall or using the mystery box serve as better options the deeper you go into your run.

Different Playstyles suit different field upgrades. If you’re running a solo match, the Aether Shroud is the recommended upgrade to equip into your loadout (though it isn’t unlocked until level 46). A great early equip that’s already the default equipment is the Energy Mine, perfect for crowd control and getting out of a sticky situation. The Healing Aura upgrade speaks for itself and is one upgrade at least one member of your squad should have equipped, which is unlocked at level 33 to heal teammates.

Augments

Augments, a feature introduced in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, has returned and further developed in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Augments essentially allow whatever field upgrades you equip in your loadout to be amplified and have additional perks. The Augments also increase the power of the perks and modifications you purchase in-game with your essence, giving you a leg-up against the horde.

However, Augments can’t be unlocked without “Augment Research,” a section of the “Weapons” tab in the Zombies mode. It doesn’t become unlocked until you reach level 11 in your progression through Multiplayer and Zombies. As soon as you unlock the feature, we recommend you immediately begin researching whatever arguments become available. The process of unlocking augments is a grind and can take a long time.

Given that there are 108 augments available in the game, ranging from perks to ammo mods to field upgrades, there’s plenty for players to experiment with to see which combination of augments works best for their playstyle. Again, as soon as this becomes unlocked, it’s wise to pick the first research augment available (Stamin-up) and begin playing Zombies to earn XP and earn progress towards unlocking other more valuable and powerful Augments for your loadout.

How To Exfil in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies

Upon starting a game of Zombies in either Liberty Falls or Terminus, players are given free rein to do whatever they please. Whether it is completing the main quest to earn rewards and XP or simply seeing how long they can survive, the Zombie game mode is a loose and fun experience.

When starting on either the Liberty Falls or Terminus Maps, players must unlock most, if not all, the locked doors to get to the truly fun perks and power-ups that will help make exfiling much easier once you finally decide to do so. In the Terminus map, it’s required to power on three specific amps to get to the Pack-a-Punch. For Liberty Falls, it’s a more straightforward process that just involves unlocking all the doors in front of you until you get to the church, where the Pack-a-Punch of that map is located.

There are also some repeated rounds that players should be aware of, which occur occasionally. Some of these, such as the infestation rounds, end with a max ammo perk to save the player time and in-game money and be prepared for the next round.

It is on the eleventh round, and every five rounds after that, players will be given the option to exfil, with a radio icon appearing on the map with the word Exfil. Simply interact with the designated point, and you’ll have to survive several waves of zombies until the helicopter arrives. That is how you Exfil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Black Ops 6 Liberty Falls Zombies Guide

Players are treated to an opening cinematic when playing Liberty Falls in a solo game to help immerse you more into the story of Black Ops Zombies. A zombie outbreak soon takes place in the town of Liberty Falls, West Virginia. Nolan North reprises his role as the character Edward Richtofen in the cutscene, with this version of Black Ops Zombies continuing the Dark Aether Saga that began in Black Ops Cold War. Richtofen mysteriously vanishes in ominous purple smoke; the cutscene ends with the containment chamber holding the dark Aether, giving an ominous warning.

When starting in Liberty Falls, players will spawn on the roof of a building with two waypoints marked for you to make your way toward. A character named Blanchard (seen in the opening cutscene) will communicate with you, giving a rundown of the general situation. One waypoint is straight ahead, while another is towards your right side when you first spawn. Before unlocking either of those with essence earned in future rounds, it’s essential to head to the second floor of the Motel right in front of you. Going towards Room 202 will trigger a wave of zombies to burst through the door.

The Jet Gun Blueprints

The earlier you enter that Motel Room, the better, as it makes killing the hordes of zombies from the room easier. After clearing the area, you can enter the room to find the blueprints for the Jet Gun. Three essential components are required for the jet gun, and we will detail them for you here in this guide.

1 – Water Pressure Gauge

The first is the Water Pressure Gauge. To obtain this, you first need to complete some rounds to gain essence and use that to unlock the various corridors and gates blocking other points of the map. To the right of the Speed Cola perk is the Flower Shop called Lily’s Flower Pots. Next to the shop entrance is a faucet with a valve that you can take.

Obtaining the valve is easy enough, but the next step is the trickier part. After getting the valve, players will need to go to the Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley (where the Stamin-Up perk is located). A square white control panel is on the right wall of the Bowling Lane. Use a melee attack on the panel to open it, and you will place the valve you obtained on it to increase the water pressure.

Make sure you are well prepared with tactical weapons such as grenades. Once you put the valve in and begin turning the water pressure up, endless waves of zombies will attack you. The goal is to hold down the X button on your Xbox controller (or square button if using a Dualsense) to increase the water pressure until the valve breaks. Zombies will be attacking you the entire time, so unless you have a team protecting you, you’ll need to take quick breaks to wipe out the zombies in your immediate vicinity before continuing to increase the water pressure. Again, this stage of the Jet Gun assembly is better done in earlier rounds so the zombies are easier to kill. Once this is done, the Water Pressure gauge will fall to the floor, allowing players to pick it up.

2 – Handbrake

Following this, players will want to go to the cemetery (next to the Church where the Pack-a-Punch is located) and kill zombies in that area for a round or two. After some time, a special Zombie should spawn, as it will be called “Groundskeeper.” Make sure to kill this zombie right away, or else you will lose it and have to wait for it to respawn in a later round. Killing the Groundskeeper will cause it to drop a key, which you can use to unlock a shed towards the back left of the Groundskeeper’s yard location that’s next to the cemetery and blocked unless you use essence. Inside the newly unlocked shed is the second part required, the handbrake.

3 – Electrical Wires

The last part required for the Jet Gun (the electrical wires) can be obtained by going inside the Radio House Store (located right across from the Quick Revive Perk). However, the bars blocking the entrance to the store can only be destroyed by a Mangler cannon. The cannon can be acquired in either one of two ways: from a workbench or by killing a Mangler. After destroying the entrance to the Radio House with the cannon, there will be piles of junk players with whom to interact, and one will eventually be the Electrical Wires.

4 – Assemble The Jet Gun

After obtaining the last part required, return to the Motel Room where you initially found the blueprints. There will be yet another horde of zombies waiting for you. Once the room is cleared, you can use the parts obtained to create the Jet Gun. This is the first major step in completing the Main Quest Line for Liberty Falls.

Related: How To Do the Bowling Easter Egg in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

SDG Generator

After obtaining the Jet Gun, players will want to return to the Church and interact with the SDG Generator to trigger a cutscene. From this point, Panos will ask you to retrieve three pieces of equipment to create the LTG Device. It’s recommended that you try to leave one Zombie alive to delay the start of the next round so that you can retrieve the three components in peace.

Assembling the LTG Device

It’s important to note that the Jet Gun is required to retrieve the three components of the LTG device. While the Left Trigger fires a burst of air and decimates waves of zombies, the Right Trigger allows you to use the Jet Gun to inhale objects (and zombies). Here are the three locations in which to use the Jet Gun to retrieve the LTG Components:

On the left side of the church balcony, near the main entrance. Players only need to look up to see this first piece.

Inside Olly’s Comic Book Shop. The entrance to the shop requires essence to open, and from there, you can see the piece floating in the broken panels at the center of the ceiling.

The last piece needed is located on the second-floor window of a building you can’t enter, next to the Barbershop. To get to his location, get to the roof of the building, where you will see a white van you can jump on top of. From there, you will be able to use the Jet Gun to obtain this last piece needed

After obtaining all three components of the LTG device, players will want to purchase the zipline located at the Liberty Falls Bank entrance to access the roof. From the roof, walk across to the left side of the rooftop, where you’ll find a workbench. Simply interact with the workbench to create the LTG Device so that you can continue with the next step.

Collect HVT Essence at Riverside

This next step for the Liberty Falls Main Quest Line may be the most difficult one yet. Following your creation of the LTG device, you’ll need to return to the church and get an Aether canister from the SDG Generator that was not sticking out before (be warned; picking this canister up disables sprint for the player). This Dark Aether Canister is empty, and it’s the player’s job to fill it up with HVT Essence. To do this, players must activate the LTG Device they assembled by interacting with the device below the Aether Storm Cloud at Riverside.

Before you go to the Aether Storm Cloud at Riverside, however, the empty Aether Cansiter you picked up from the Church should be dropped near one of the three Dark Aether Field Generator traps located at the Spawn Point (in between the Motor Lodge and the Gas Station). Don’t forget where you dropped the canister, as it’s easy to get lost or mixed up during the endless hordes of zombies.

After dropping the canister near one of the traps, go to the storm cloud at Riverside and trigger the LTG Device you assembled. A purple storm follows from the device that zombies become drawn to. However, the player can’t let the zombies go near the Portal created by the LTG device or it will be compromised. So, players must defend the portal for 60 seconds. If done successfully (and it can always be restarted if failed), a boss enemy will spawn, either a Mangler or an Abomination. After severely weakening this boss, players must trap it in the Dark Aether Field Generator that they left the empty Aether cannister in. Once the boss is killed within the vicinity of the canister AND inside the trap, its essence will go into the canister.

Players must then pick up the now-filled Aether Cannister and take it back to the church. You will only have 90 seconds to put it back in the SDG Generator, so it’s best to go through the Bowling Alley and up the stairs, as it is the fastest route. Completing this step will give players the Strauss counter tactical device that can be accessed with L1.

The Strauss Counter and the Second Aether Cannister

With the newly acquired Strauss Counter, the next step involves going to three projectors located on the Liberty Falls Map. Going up to any of the Projectors will cause the Strauss Counter to display one of three colors. Depending on what the Strauss Counter changes color to, players will need to interact with the bulb on the projector and change the color to correspond with your Counter. The combinations are as follows:

If the Strauss Counter is Green, make the Projector Bulb Red

If the Strauss Counter is Yellow, make the Projector Bulb Yellow

If the Strauss Counter is Red, make the Projector Bulb Green

You can find the three projectors at the following locations:

The Church Hillside, located next to the first set of steps to the Church across from Bowling Alley

Near the Toolshed at the Groundskeeper’s Yard

On the lower portion of the Bank Rooftop. Use the zipline to the bank’s roof and drop down to a lower level of the roof on the far right side.

After configuring each of the Projector Bulb lights (and possibly completing a round, as this portion can sometimes glitch out even when done correctly), another Aether Cannister will spawn at the gas station. It’s now time to guard another portal and capture the essence of another boss enemy.

Collect HVT Essence at the Cemetery

Take the Aether Cannister that just spawned at the Gas Station, take it, and leave it near one of the Dark Aether Field Generator Traps. On the way to the Cemetery, take the LTG device you protected at Riverside as well. Simply interact with the device, and it will disappear from where it was previously placed. After placing the empty canister near a D.A.F.G. Trap, go up to the storm cloud at the cemetery, place the LTG device, and protect the portal from zombies for another 60 seconds.

After successfully defending the portal, a Boss Enemy will spawn, and you must repeat the same steps as before: lower the boss enemy’s health, and once it is low enough, lure it into the D.A.F.G trap where the Aether canister is at and kill it so its essence will transfer into the canister. With that done, you have the final canister you need and are ready for the final step. Once you put the Aether Cannister into the SDG Generator, you will be prompted to interact with the device and start the final encounter in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Liberty Falls Zombies Final Boss Prep

With all the Dark Aether Cannisters filled and placed into the SDG Generator, all that’s left is to activate it and start the final encounter in the Liberty Falls map of Black Ops 6 Zombies. However, players should be warned: the final three waves of zombies are intense and can easily overwhelm without the proper equipment. To make sure you’re fully prepared for the final encounter, do the following:

Pack-a-Punch all Weapons to their fullest extent

Purchase Max Armor

Purchase all Perks

Equip powerful tactical upgrades, such as a Mutant Injection.

Black Ops 6 Liberty Falls Zombies Final Encounter

Whenever you think you’re prepared for the final encounter, go to the Church and activate the SDG Generator. Doing so will cause you and the rest of the players in the game to be teleported and locked in the church. Players must vote to proceed with the final encounter if this isn’t done solo.

The first wave of the attack is a horde of zombies. An Elite Mangler follows this wave, and lastly, an Abomination. Given that you’re trapped in the Church, there isn’t too much space to run around and evade zombies, which is where your overpowered weapon comes into play.

After defeating all enemies, all players will be knocked (don’t worry, you didn’t do anything wrong). This will then trigger the final cutscene, and you’ll have successfully completed the Main Quest Line for Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

After completion, players will receive 5000 XP and a new Weapon Camo for the Ray Gun.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

This guide is a work in progress.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy