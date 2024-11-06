Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
game changers
Category:
Movies & TV

Full Game Changers Episode Guide Including Where to Watch Episodes on Sonic, Call of Duty and More

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 10:13 pm

The new eight-part documentary titled Game Changers is premiering tonight on Discovery, and it dives into some surprising facts about the world of gaming.

Recommended Videos

The new docuseries explores how some of the most iconic video games have influenced pop culture and beyond. It dives into the backstories of how video games that we all know and love, including Call of Duty, Minecraft, and Sonic, were created and more. You’ll hear from the inventors of the games, journalists, authors, and video game enthusiasts about little-known facts that brought these games to the public eye. Keep on reading to see what you can expect in each episode.

All Game Changers Episodes

Each episode dives into different stories behind the world of gaming, including Sonic, Call of Duty, and more.

Episode TitleDescriptionAir Date
Game Changers: Nintendo’s Wild RideThis episode dives into Nintendo’s success, from going to a family business to a global gaming titan that lasted over 100 years, changing the world of gaming. Tuesday, November 5
Game Changers: Madden Scores Big This episode dives into Electronic Arts’ collaboration with coach and sports commentator John Madden to create what has since became an iconic football video game.Tuesday, November 5
Game Changers: Atari Take the LeadThis episode tells the story of Atari’s launch of Pong in 1972, and the popularity of Pac-Man in 1980 that followed in it’s foot steps. The games created a whole new gaming industry until it all came crashing down.Tuesday, November 12
Game Changers: When Duty Calls This episode dives into the backstory of Call of Duty, including Steven Spielberg’s role in the war game’s success.
Tuesday, November 19
Game Changers: Back Stabbed by Board GamesThis episode dives deep into the surprising thievery and backstabbing lies that went into creating board games we all know and love like Monopoly, Scrabble, and Operation. Tuesday, November 26
Game Changers: Sonic the HedgehogTBDTBD
Game Changers: World of WarcraftTBDTBD
Game Changers: Minecraft TBDTBD

When and Where to Watch Game Changers

Game Changers is set to premiere tonight, November 5, 2024, on Discovery at 9 PM ET/PT. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the first two episodes will be released tonight, followed by a weekly release schedule for the following six episodes. The last three episode’s release schedule is to be determined.

You can watch the documentary on Sling, the first app-based TV service letting you stream live television and on-demand content over the internet. Fans can also catch the docuseries on MAX the following day.

Post Tag:
Game Changers
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert is a freelance writer for The Escapist. She has previously covered entertainment and news for Parade, The U.S. Sun, Young Hollywood, and AwesomenessTV. She is your go-to person for any celebrity news updates and is always ready to give you a deep dive into anything relating to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, or Harry Styles. When she’s not digging into the latest celebrity news, you can find Nicole playing her guitar and writing music.