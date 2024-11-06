Full Game Changers Episode Guide Including Where to Watch Episodes on Sonic, Call of Duty and More

The new eight-part documentary titled Game Changers is premiering tonight on Discovery, and it dives into some surprising facts about the world of gaming.

Recommended Videos

The new docuseries explores how some of the most iconic video games have influenced pop culture and beyond. It dives into the backstories of how video games that we all know and love, including Call of Duty, Minecraft, and Sonic, were created and more. You’ll hear from the inventors of the games, journalists, authors, and video game enthusiasts about little-known facts that brought these games to the public eye. Keep on reading to see what you can expect in each episode.

All Game Changers Episodes

Each episode dives into different stories behind the world of gaming, including Sonic, Call of Duty, and more.

Episode Title Description Air Date Game Changers: Nintendo’s Wild Ride This episode dives into Nintendo’s success, from going to a family business to a global gaming titan that lasted over 100 years, changing the world of gaming. Tuesday, November 5 Game Changers: Madden Scores Big This episode dives into Electronic Arts’ collaboration with coach and sports commentator John Madden to create what has since became an iconic football video game. Tuesday, November 5 Game Changers: Atari Take the Lead This episode tells the story of Atari’s launch of Pong in 1972, and the popularity of Pac-Man in 1980 that followed in it’s foot steps. The games created a whole new gaming industry until it all came crashing down. Tuesday, November 12 Game Changers: When Duty Calls This episode dives into the backstory of Call of Duty, including Steven Spielberg’s role in the war game’s success.

Tuesday, November 19 Game Changers: Back Stabbed by Board Games This episode dives deep into the surprising thievery and backstabbing lies that went into creating board games we all know and love like Monopoly, Scrabble, and Operation. Tuesday, November 26 Game Changers: Sonic the Hedgehog TBD TBD Game Changers: World of Warcraft TBD TBD Game Changers: Minecraft TBD TBD

When and Where to Watch Game Changers

Game Changers is set to premiere tonight, November 5, 2024, on Discovery at 9 PM ET/PT. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the first two episodes will be released tonight, followed by a weekly release schedule for the following six episodes. The last three episode’s release schedule is to be determined.

You can watch the documentary on Sling, the first app-based TV service letting you stream live television and on-demand content over the internet. Fans can also catch the docuseries on MAX the following day.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy