Full Must Escape the Haunted House Walkthrough (All Codes)

If you’re looking for a full walkthrough for Must Escape the Haunted House on Cool Math Games, you’ve come to the right place, because in this article, we’ll be breaking down all the codes and exactly how to get through the game quickly, along with an explanation of how the puzzles work.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Through the First Door

At the start of Must Escape the Haunted House, you’ll find yourself in front of a drawbridge with three holes. To make good on the game’s name, you’ll need to find three skeleton keys scattered across the haunted house.

Go one screen to the right and pick up the torch near the right pillar.

Go two screens to the left and use the torch on the lit torch on the wall.

Go two screens to the right and use the torch on the spiderweb. Pick up the gold key.

Go two screens to the left and use the gold key on the door.

Move forward.

Follow this article to get updates

How to Get the Cheese Code in Must Escape the Haunted House

After unlocking the door, you’ll be in a new area with the fireplace. Your first task is going to be to solve a mystery surrounding cheese in a bell jar.

Pick up the skeleton key in the stuffed head’s mouth.

Light the fire.

Notice the symbols that appear on the fireplace. The number of corners/points on each of the symbols is a number for the bell jar.

Go to the right one screen.

Click on the bell jar and enter 3845. Click the button to the right to confirm the code.

Pick up the cheese.

How to Get All the Gems & The Second Skeleton Key in Must Escape the Haunted House

Once you have the cheese, your goal is to get three gems, as those are going to be necessary to get one of the skeleton keys.

Look at the book next to the bell jar. You’ll see four letters: A, B, C, and D. Treat these like they’re 1, 2, 3, and 4 for the next puzzle and take note of where they are. This is the skull code.

Go to the left one screen and click on the book and take note of the words. The one you need is “DEFACE.” This is the piano code.

What the Skull Code Is in Must Escape the Haunted House, Confirmed

Click on the skull. This is where you’ll use what you got from the book near the cheese. Click upper right, lower left, lower right, upper left. Take the gem from the skull’s mouth.

Go one screen to the right and use the cheese on the mouse hole. Grab the key from the mouse.

Go one screen to the right and use the key on the door.

Go up one screen.

Pick up the stool in front of the piano.

What the Piano Code Is in Must Escape the Haunted House, Confirmed

Click on the piano and use the keys to write “DEFACE.” Pick up the second gem.

Go to the right and take note of the color pattern of the crosses on the couch.

Go one screen to the left, one screen down, two screens to the left, and one screen up.

Click on the chest.

What the Chest Code Is in Must Escape the Haunted House, Confirmed

Enter blue, yellow, blue, red, green, yellow, red, and blue. Click confirm. Pick up the third gem.

Go back to the room with the couch and slot in all three gems. Pick up the skeleton key.

How to Get the Third Skeleton Key

Go back to the room with the fireplace and go one screen to the left.

Use the stool on the skeleton key.

Click on the skeleton key.

You should now have three keys. Go back to the starting screen. Use all three keys on the lock and move forward.

How to Speedrun Must Escape the Haunted House & All Codes

For those looking to really push themselves, here’s my guide to speedrunning Must Escape the Haunted House. I won’t be as explicit as things as I am above, so this is really designed to serve as a checklist to commit to memory for getting through the game fast.

Pick up the torch and light it.

Use the lit torch on the spiderweb to get the gold key.

Use the gold key on the door near the torch on the wall.

Enter upper right, lower left, lower right, upper left on the skull to get the first gem.

Enter the color code on the chest: blue, yellow, blue, red, green, yellow, red, and blue. Grab the second gem.

Grab the key from the mounted animal’s mouth.

Enter the cheese code on the bell jar: 3845.

Use the cheese on the mouse hole to get the key.

Use the key on the far right door.

Grab the stool.

Enter the piano code: DEFACE. Grab the third gem.

Use all three gems in the boxes to get the second skeleton key.

Go back to the room with the third skeleton key and use the stool on it. Grab the third skeleton key.

Use all three keys on the door to exit.

And that’s our full walkthrough for Must Escape the Haunted House on Cool Math Games.

Next Poll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy