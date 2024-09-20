Full NBA 2K25 Soundtrack – Every Song, Listed

Every year that developer 2K drops the latest NBA title, fans are pumped to hear the new carefully curated selection of bangers. If you’re one of those people, then you’re in the right place. Here’s the full NBA 2K25 soundtrack, including a list of all the songs.
All Songs Featured in NBA 2K25 – Full Track List
One of the absolute best parts of the NBA 2K series is the music. I often find myself just chilling at the main menu for a while to vibe to a song I’ve never heard before. They have some mainstream hits, plus a whole lot of hidden gems that deserve to be in your playlist rotation. As of launch, there are a total of 61 tracks for you to bump, and more will be added to the game with each season. For now, though, here’s the full rundown of what’s available:
|Track Name
|Artist
|All Star Team
|Babyface Ray
|Babbadan
|Chase & Status, Bou, Flowdan, IRAH, Trigga, Takura
|Baller
|NAV
|BANDIT
|Don Toliver
|BICHOTAG
|KAROL G
|Bling
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Dump
|Breathe
|Yeat
|Breathe
|Jack Jones
|BRON
|Benny The Butcher
|day to day
|Dua Saleh
|Dead or Alive
|Lil Tecca
|Everybody’s Ill (At The Moment), Pt. 2
|PREGOBLIN
|Fashion Week
|Warmduscher
|Fighting My Demons
|Ken Carson
|FOREVER, PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)
|Bktherula, Destroy Lonely
|For My City
|Maino
|Go Hard
|Lil Baby
|Going To The Top
|DDG
|Grindin’
|Clipse
|Himothy
|Quavo
|HORA CERO
|Myke Towers
|ISSA PARTY
|Latto, BabyDrill
|I Suppose
|Knucks, Larry June, Kenny Beats
|Lemme See
|Kodak Black
|Let’s Go
|Key Glock
|Lil Boo Thang
|Paul Russell
|Loop Hole
|Tee Grizzley, 21 Savage
|Low
|SZA
|Mash up the Dance
|Watch the Rider, Nia Archives
|MILLION DOLLAR BABY
|Tommy Richman
|mister misfit but aint missed a fit in months
|Smino
|Mmhmm
|BigXthaPlug
|MVP
|A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, G-Eazy
|Oh Shhh…
|Ice Spice, Travis Scott
|ONE CALL
|Rich Amiri
|PANIC!!!
|Paris Texas
|PLAY DA FOOL
|Moneybagg Yo
|Shibuya
|Ski Mask The Slump God
|Shut Sh*t Down
|Troy Boi
|Shutterbugg
|Big Boi, Cutty
|Sossaup
|KAYTRAMINÉ, Aminé, KAYTRANADA, Amaarae
|Sprinter
|Dave, Central Cee
|Step into a World (Rapture’s Delight)
|KRS-One
|The Straightest Line
|Real Farmer
|Swivel
|Mondo Slade, Daniel Son
|Teka
|DJ Snake, Peso Pluma
|Tempo
|Marshmello, Young Miko
|Tobey
|Eminem, Big Sean, Babytron
|Trucha
|Jasmine Alvarado
|TWO DAYS
|Killer Mike, Ty Dollar $ign
|Yeern 101
|ScHoolboy Q
That’s the full soundtrack currently available in NBA 2K25. If you’re a Spotify user, you can also grab the playlist here. If you’re more of an Apple music person, the playlist for that platform can be found here. Now you’ve got the rundown of all the tracks, you can add your favorites into your own rotation to enjoy outside of the game.
NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Published: Sep 20, 2024 07:30 am