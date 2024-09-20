Image Credit: Bethesda
Full NBA 2K25 Soundtrack – Every Song, Listed

Alex Berry
Published: Sep 20, 2024 07:30 am

Every year that developer 2K drops the latest NBA title, fans are pumped to hear the new carefully curated selection of bangers. If you’re one of those people, then you’re in the right place. Here’s the full NBA 2K25 soundtrack, including a list of all the songs.

One of the absolute best parts of the NBA 2K series is the music. I often find myself just chilling at the main menu for a while to vibe to a song I’ve never heard before. They have some mainstream hits, plus a whole lot of hidden gems that deserve to be in your playlist rotation. As of launch, there are a total of 61 tracks for you to bump, and more will be added to the game with each season. For now, though, here’s the full rundown of what’s available:

Track NameArtist
All Star TeamBabyface Ray
BabbadanChase & Status, Bou, Flowdan, IRAH, Trigga, Takura
BallerNAV
BANDITDon Toliver
BICHOTAGKAROL G
BlingYoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Dump
BreatheYeat
BreatheJack Jones
BRONBenny The Butcher
day to dayDua Saleh
Dead or AliveLil Tecca
Everybody’s Ill (At The Moment), Pt. 2PREGOBLIN
Fashion WeekWarmduscher
Fighting My DemonsKen Carson
FOREVER, PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)Bktherula, Destroy Lonely
For My CityMaino
Go HardLil Baby
Going To The TopDDG
Grindin’Clipse
HimothyQuavo
HORA CEROMyke Towers
ISSA PARTYLatto, BabyDrill
I SupposeKnucks, Larry June, Kenny Beats
Lemme SeeKodak Black
Let’s GoKey Glock
Lil Boo ThangPaul Russell
Loop HoleTee Grizzley, 21 Savage
LowSZA
Mash up the DanceWatch the Rider, Nia Archives
MILLION DOLLAR BABYTommy Richman
mister misfit but aint missed a fit in monthsSmino
MmhmmBigXthaPlug
MVPA Boogie Wit da Hoodie, G-Eazy
Oh Shhh…Ice Spice, Travis Scott
ONE CALLRich Amiri
PANIC!!!Paris Texas
PLAY DA FOOLMoneybagg Yo
ShibuyaSki Mask The Slump God
Shut Sh*t DownTroy Boi
ShutterbuggBig Boi, Cutty
SossaupKAYTRAMINÉ, Aminé, KAYTRANADA, Amaarae
SprinterDave, Central Cee
Step into a World (Rapture’s Delight)KRS-One
The Straightest LineReal Farmer
SwivelMondo Slade, Daniel Son
TekaDJ Snake, Peso Pluma
TempoMarshmello, Young Miko
TobeyEminem, Big Sean, Babytron
TruchaJasmine Alvarado
TWO DAYSKiller Mike, Ty Dollar $ign
Yeern 101ScHoolboy Q

That’s the full soundtrack currently available in NBA 2K25. If you’re a Spotify user, you can also grab the playlist here. If you’re more of an Apple music person, the playlist for that platform can be found here. Now you’ve got the rundown of all the tracks, you can add your favorites into your own rotation to enjoy outside of the game.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

