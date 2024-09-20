Full NBA 2K25 Soundtrack – Every Song, Listed

Every year that developer 2K drops the latest NBA title, fans are pumped to hear the new carefully curated selection of bangers. If you’re one of those people, then you’re in the right place. Here’s the full NBA 2K25 soundtrack, including a list of all the songs.

All Songs Featured in NBA 2K25 – Full Track List

One of the absolute best parts of the NBA 2K series is the music. I often find myself just chilling at the main menu for a while to vibe to a song I’ve never heard before. They have some mainstream hits, plus a whole lot of hidden gems that deserve to be in your playlist rotation. As of launch, there are a total of 61 tracks for you to bump, and more will be added to the game with each season. For now, though, here’s the full rundown of what’s available:

Track Name Artist All Star Team Babyface Ray Babbadan Chase & Status, Bou, Flowdan, IRAH, Trigga, Takura Baller NAV BANDIT Don Toliver BICHOTAG KAROL G Bling YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Dump Breathe Yeat Breathe Jack Jones BRON Benny The Butcher day to day Dua Saleh Dead or Alive Lil Tecca Everybody’s Ill (At The Moment), Pt. 2 PREGOBLIN Fashion Week Warmduscher Fighting My Demons Ken Carson FOREVER, PT. 2 (JEZEBEL) Bktherula, Destroy Lonely For My City Maino Go Hard Lil Baby Going To The Top DDG Grindin’ Clipse Himothy Quavo HORA CERO Myke Towers ISSA PARTY Latto, BabyDrill I Suppose Knucks, Larry June, Kenny Beats Lemme See Kodak Black Let’s Go Key Glock Lil Boo Thang Paul Russell Loop Hole Tee Grizzley, 21 Savage Low SZA Mash up the Dance Watch the Rider, Nia Archives MILLION DOLLAR BABY Tommy Richman mister misfit but aint missed a fit in months Smino Mmhmm BigXthaPlug MVP A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, G-Eazy Oh Shhh… Ice Spice, Travis Scott ONE CALL Rich Amiri PANIC!!! Paris Texas PLAY DA FOOL Moneybagg Yo Shibuya Ski Mask The Slump God Shut Sh*t Down Troy Boi Shutterbugg Big Boi, Cutty Sossaup KAYTRAMINÉ, Aminé, KAYTRANADA, Amaarae Sprinter Dave, Central Cee Step into a World (Rapture’s Delight) KRS-One The Straightest Line Real Farmer Swivel Mondo Slade, Daniel Son Teka DJ Snake, Peso Pluma Tempo Marshmello, Young Miko Tobey Eminem, Big Sean, Babytron Trucha Jasmine Alvarado TWO DAYS Killer Mike, Ty Dollar $ign Yeern 101 ScHoolboy Q

That’s the full soundtrack currently available in NBA 2K25. If you’re a Spotify user, you can also grab the playlist here. If you’re more of an Apple music person, the playlist for that platform can be found here. Now you’ve got the rundown of all the tracks, you can add your favorites into your own rotation to enjoy outside of the game.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

