Full Patch Notes for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Update 1.2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has just gotten a new update in the form of patch 1.2, and it’s a pretty big one. This patch comes with the first wave of DLC releases, as well as plenty of fixes and other quality-of-life improvements. Here are the full patch notes for patch 1.2:

New

Barber

Introduced the barber feature. Check it out in Zhelejov and Kuttenberg!

Features

Achievements

– Adjusted the difficulty of certain skill checks so that the player can unlock the Close One achievement more reliably.

– Fixed the issue where the achievement The Lord Taketh Away would sometimes unlock without meeting its conditions.

Alchemy

– Improved lighting effects.

– Improved resolution of the fire texture.

– Fixed pouring animation causing a flash.

– Fixed an incorrectly localised label in the list of alchemy recipes.

Animals

– Improved dying animations and ragdoll for cows and bulls.

– Fixed some animal spawners not working correctly.

– Fixed reactions of hares to Mutt.

– Fixed random movement of animals and reduced the frequency of their turns.

Archery range

– Arrows are now re-equipped automatically after archery contest.

– Fixed the issue with the competitor NPCs sometimes ceasing to shoot.

Balancing

– Rebalanced how quickly food goes bad over time.

– Rebalanced armour durability values; the durability spread is now wider, so smaller distinctions between armours are now more readable.

– Rebalanced the formula for triggering a black-out from being drunk.

– Rebalanced stealth items.

– Rebalanced the price of meat and other items lootable from animals.

– Rebalanced the difficulty of pickpocketing NPCs.

– Rebalanced the amount of damage each armour layer receives.

– Rebalanced the influence of an item’s quality on its price.

– Rebalanced the prices of horse equipment.

– Rebalanced the prices and stats of jewellery.

– Rebalanced item weights.

– Rebalanced comfort for studying books in inns.

– Changed ranged weapons distribution within shops and other places.

– Changed stats of the Gallant Huntsman’s Kit.

– Slightly improved loot from chests in some bandit camps.

– Lowered skill-teacher prices.

– Lowered the overall value of caravan chest contents.

– Made polearms stronger.

– Made shields cheaper.

– Increased the price for which player can sell herbs.

– Recalculated items’ conspicuousness based on their appearance.

– Fixed the incorrect display of item’s maximum charisma when the item is dirty.

– Made several locks in the Trosky region easier to allow for a smoother levelling curve.

– Made locks on chests containing mostly food easier to lockpick.

– Adjusted lockpicking difficulty for some horse traders’ chests.

– Fixed exploit with a restocking chest containing a Balanced Die.

– Fixed incorrect arrow damage values.

Blacksmithing

– Generally rebalanced the blacksmithing minigame.

– Improved visual indication of workpiece cooling.

– Added horseshoe recipes to various merchants and locations.

– Removed bezoar from alchemy and added it to blacksmithing.

– Fixed the alignment of semi-finished products at the forge and anvil.

– Fixed the Knight’s sword recipe.

– Fixed issue with not being able to interact with blacksmiths who are idling while player is using their smithery for the minigame.

Carts

– Increased the distance at which the interactor for getting on carts is available.

– Fixed player sometimes spawning right inside a cart when interacting with events close to the Vidlak Pond.

– Fixed the issue with carts sometimes leaving behind their invisible collision even after despawning.

– Fixed cartwheels not aligning with ground properly.

– Fixed players sometimes randomly dying after dismounting a cart.

Combat

– Increased damage from hits from the multi-hit combos.

– Added proper facial animations for Henry during the mercy kill execution.

– Adjusted the animation of drawing a bow while moving.

– Being hit will no longer interrupt the player drawing a weapon.

– Adjusted the free attack animation used when holding a torch.

– Adjusted the animation of a dog attacking a target that is holding a ranged weapon.

– Improved animation for transitioning into aiming with the crossbow.

– Introduced a short delay between melee attacking an opponent while not locked on to reduce the effectiveness of attack spamming.

– Adjusted the animation of the player being pulled down from a horse in combat.

– Adjustments for few sound effects such as hits to the shield or firing of the crossbow.

– The player is no longer able to easily back away from attacking enemies, thanks to the slowdown effect during hit reaction.

– Improved the animation of NPCs shooting from a crossbow.

– Properly adjusted damage type for master strikes when deciding between usage of slash or stab damage value.

– Adjusted damage of the upper master strike with shortsword and shield.

– Adjusted limits of the freelook feature in combat.

– Fixed various freezes following from causing massive mayhem in Kuttenberg.

– Fixed the issue with missing audio responses for attacks and hits.

– Fixed issues with disarming NPCs or player when they were supposed to die from a clinch attack.

– Fixed an occasional infinite fader after being knocked to the ground with low health in a fist fight.

– Fixed an issue with player holding ranged weapon getting knocked back long distances by unarmed enemies.

– Fixed the NPC logic of when to use a torch in unarmed combat.

– Fixed animation alignment while player is backing up while blocking with shield.

– Fixed the issue with NPC’s additive animation for torch while fighting with a dog or a wolf.

– Fixed sometimes missing the chat option to surrender.

– Fixed camera issues in unarmed fight with dogs/wolves.

– Fixed the issue with NPCs not dying properly when running away from player and getting hit by the tackling attack.

– Fixed the issue with player striking the air in a sequence of attacks during clinch if the enemy gets killed by the first strike.

– Fixed some battle cries not being played properly during battles.

– Fixed NPCs being indecisive about bandaging themselves, fighting, or running away in combat.

– Fixed dying enemies still looking at their opponent.

– Fixed the issue with NPCs unreasonably pulling out ranged weapons in melee combat.

– Fixed the player being able to interrupt weapon drawing animation of NPCs indefinitely through their attacks.

– Fixed audio for combat clinches.

– Fixed missing sound while parrying an attack from clinch.

– Fixed wolves and dogs not transitioning into ragdoll properly under certain circumstances.

– Fixed the issue with the player being able to turn the camera 360° vertically while using free look and holding block in combat.

Crime

– Made NPCs less precise in where they’re going to look when investigating a sound heard from far away.

– Torch visibility buff now applies even if the torch is not visible while equipped.

– Improved reaction for guards when player steals a corpse that’s currently being guarded.

– Items in player’s stash now keep their stolen item marker.

– Improved the mechanism determining whether an NPC should interrupt player who is currently skipping time in trespass.

– Boosted hearing for NPCs reacting to a violent or criminal situation.

– Adjusted NPC behaviour when feeling threatened by the player.

– Revised reactions to sleeping in beds owned by NPCs.

– NPCs watching a violent situation will now flee if the source of the violence moves too close to them.

– Made enemy corpses now persist in the game longer before despawning.

– Improved an animation of a surrendering NPC.

– Improved reaction for when the player is seen lockpicking a door and opens lockpicked doors in front of the arresting guard.

– Added a tutorial for displaying the list of crimes when in the crime confrontation dialogue for the first time.

– Added more overlay tutorials for the rabbit icons.

– Adjusted cooldowns for various reactions of bandits.

– Changed how civilians react to the player’s dog in stealth areas.

– Fixed a violent assault crime sometimes not being elevated to a murder after the NPC dies.

– Fixed the resisting-arrest crime sometimes incorrectly persisting through an NPC’s unconsciousness.

– Fixed authorities sometimes confronting player in their underwear when raised from their bed at night.

– Fixed NPCs sometimes still looking for the player even though they are fighting right in front of them.

– Fixed NPCs sometimes seeing the player’s actions through obstacles.

– Fixed NPCs sometimes being able to see behind themselves.

– Fixed and rebalanced calculating the angriness of a location triggered by player’s thefts and violence.

– Fixed prolonged loading times caused by stuck NPCs.

– Fixed dialogues about resolving crimes not making sense in the context of Sigismund’s camp.

– Fixed the crime icon stuttering while inside a bush.

– Fixed no fine being calculated for stealing certain horses.

– Fixed issues related to resolving crimes with victims who had been unstreamed in the meantime.

– Fixed NPCs sometimes confronting player about a drawn weapon or other minor issues after being released from the surrender dialog.

– Fixed the recognition rabbit icon sometimes getting stuck.

– Fixed NPCs incorrectly using combat barks meant for group skirmishes when in skirmish with only one person and an animal.

– Fixed player being able to walk through an NPC who is currently arresting them through triggering the ghosting mechanism.

– Fixed the arrest dialogue with guards being broken under rare conditions.

– Fixed being able to start a friendly chat with a NPC in a brief moment after pickpocketing them.

– Fixed the NPC reaction to shooting during a combat encounter.

– Fixed the NPC reaction to arrows/bolts flying by while reporting crime.

– Fixed the NPC reaction to the player lockpicking when the lockpicking should be legal.

– Fixed the NPC reaction to being attacked, but missed, while they’re surrendering to the player.

– Fixed locks not getting locked after player is arrested for lockpicking.

– Fixed the issue where a civilian would not stop banishing the player’s horse.

– Fixed animation issues with a poisoned NPC attempting to run.

– Fixed NPC pathfinding when looking for an active shooter.

Cutscenes

– Made equipped arrows and bolts show on player even within cutscenes.

– Fixed several reasons for video sometimes stuttering during cutscenes.

– Fixed issues with player’s helmet visors in cutscenes.

– Fixed consistency issues across cutscenes.

– Fixed green frames sometimes briefly appearing at the beginning of cutscenes.

– Fixed general synchronization issues.

Daily life

– Generally improved NPC daily schedules across both maps.

– Improved the animation of NPCs sweeping.

– Revised the logic of locking shop doors.

– Improved animation transitions when leaving the leaning stance, now considering the movement direction.

– Improved female beggar pose and animations.

– Improved female sitting pose and idle animations.

– Adjusted trespass at the saddler’s tent by the horse market in Kuttenberg.

– Food items on shelves at the bakery in Tarmark in Kuttenberg are no longer free.

– Adjusted trespass in some of the backrooms in the city bathhouse in Kuttenberg.

– Added an animal companion restriction for tents inside the Sigismund’s camp.

– Adjusted the placement of smoke particles by multiple windows in Kuttenberg.

– Added water particles for NPCs when they wash themselves / drink from troughs.

– The baker in Tarmark now locks his door when he finishes his shift.

– Added a time period before the next bandit starts patrolling the route after the previous bandit was eliminated.

– Door to the player’s room at the Devil’s Den now remains open.

– Fixed day cycles of people at the northern gate of Kuttenberg.

– Fixed day cycles for villagers in Suchdol at night.

– Fixed some food items being free at the Kuttenberg vegetable market.

– Fixed the tailor’s store being left unguarded and unlocked in the evening in Kuttenberg.

– Fixed innkeepers getting stuck by the barrel in the Hole in the Wall tavern.

– Fixed various house doors in Kuttenberg being left unlocked at night.

– Fixed the issue with Cuman soldiers not talking with each other in Sigismund’s camp.

– Fixed constantly active trespass in the smithy in Hoprink in Kuttenberg.

– Fixed a trespass behind the counter of the baker in the Czech quarter in Kuttenberg.

– Fixed the possibility of Mutt easily falling into the mine shafts west of Kuttenberg.

– Fixed issues with some items not having a proper owner in Kuttenberg.

– Fixed NPCs in Miskowitz sometimes falling under terrain while feeding chickens.

– Fixed various places in Kuttenberg where player started reading a book on a bookstand through an NPC reading the same book.

– Fixed conflicts of NPCs wanting to use an item for their behaviour and having to hide it while using a ledge or a ladder.

– Fixed the issue with one of the Kuttenberg fortification towers having a blue trespass instead of the correct red one.

– Fixed the issue with one of the Kuttenberg fortification towers not being marked as trespass consistently across all of its area.

– Fixed the issue with some guards in Kuttenberg not preferring sleep to heal when they are hurt as they should.

– Fixed the baker in the Czech Quarter in Kuttenberg not selling anything.

– Fixed issues related to NPCs using torches wanting to climb a ladder or lie in bed.

– Food items are no longer free at the baker’s stand in Jewish quarter.

– Fixed a certain part of the Kuttenberg underground allowing companions to appear.

– Fixed robbing dead smugglers in the Kuttenberg underground being considered stealing.

– Fixed an NPC stacking wood inside a wall in Kuttenberg.

– Fixed locking of doors leading to the Kuttenberg underground.

– Fixed an issue where NPC would pick up a filled bowl when picking up an empty one.

– Fixed Adder not having a daily routine active after spying in Maleshov.

Dice

– Added more money to some dice players.

– Fixed Agility XP gain when starting a dice game.

– Fixed dice sometimes clipping with the badge.

Environment

– Generally improved environment across both maps.

– Improved environment close to the level barrier so that it looks nicer even though it is not accessible.

– Improved the look of Trosky castle from far away.

– Adjusted interior visibility from afar in the Emperor Charles tavern.

– Reworked NPC navigation in Kuttenberg, allowing NPCs to take better advantage of wider streets.

– Removed out of place collisions on the river by Sedletz.

– Improved shadows on the St James Church model.

– Improved textures of certain houses in Suchdol.

– Placed better chairs in the Devil’s Den.

– Improved lighting in Kuttenberg.

– Points-of-interests underground are now no longer discovered when walking over them on the surface.

– Improved textures on several houses in Kuttenberg.

– Removed a shadow artifact from the bathtub model.

– Improved normal maps of the shelf model.

– Fixed NPC navigation issues in several Kuttenberg houses.

– Fixed NPC navigation in several places around the Nebakov fortresss.

– Fixed multiple issues with inconsistent lights on Suchdol fortress.

– Fixed water being luminescent in the tunnels below Maleshov.

– Fixed reflections in the northern area of the Trosecko map.

– Fixed the lighting and smoke particles at cauldrons.

– Fixed Z-fighting of various rocks.

– Fixed Z-fighting in Kuttenberg battlements guard towers.

– Fixed Z-fighting on buildings in Kuttenberg.

– Fixed Z-fighting on Suchdol battlements.

– Improved several house visuals in Kuttenberg.

– Fixed stretched texture on a yellow house in Tarmark street.

– Fixed houses missing interior when viewed from a distance.

– Fixed a bad looking house corner in Kuttenberg.

– Fixed an issue where player could go underwater in certain parts of the river by Sedletz.

– Fixed the unclimbable stairs in the All Saints tavern.

– Fixed several issues in houses in the Suchdol village.

– Fixed the missing shrine outside of the village on the Maleshov map.

– Fixed many trees being placed slightly above the terrain.

– Fixed raining inside of a barn in Zhelejov.

– Fixed the player’s head clipping through a wall in a Vrchlitz cellar.

– Fixed inaccessible tailor’s shop in Kuttenberg.

– Fixed issues which could cause the player to get stuck in various places.

Fast/travel

– Added a fast-travel point to Bozhena’s hut.

– Made dialogue prompts triggering fast-travel more consistent across different quests.

– Fixed missing dots during fast-travel.

Horse riding

– Improved the automatic follow feature while on a horse whose stamina is depleted.

– Improved road magnetism.

– Fixed conflict between road magnetism and the automatic follow feature.

– Fixed horse speed restriction in Miskowitz.

Horse trading

– Reworked the transaction in Semine resulting in getting Pebbles as a companion.

– Fixed automatic horse gear equipping after buying a new horse.

Characters

– Improved the visual asset for von tBergow’s face.

– Reduced details of physical simulation of clothes on distant NPCs to improve performance.

– Turned on local lights influence on hair even with the low graphical preset.

– Improved Rosa’s hair.

– Improved textures of women’s bodies.

– Improved textures and overall quality of many character outfits.

– Improved the clothes of several unique characters with added details and polish.

– Fixed physical simulation of clothes not running in inventory.

– Fixed the model of the Crested cuman helmet

Maintenance

– Added the option to repair bows and crossbows to more NPCs, most notably huntsmen.

– Reworked how blood and dirt work on shields and how it is cleaned when the player washes themselves.

– Improved visual effects when damaged firearms explode.

– Fixed non-repairable items sometimes activating the damaged-armour debuff.

– Fixed wielder not getting damaged when a damaged firearm explodes in their hands.

– Fixed broken water trough in Bylany.

– Fixed Bascinets not getting cleaned when using washing spots near rivers.

– Fixed an issue where baths would temporarily disable by constantly entering and leaving dialogue with the bathhouse owner.

– Fixed broken haggle in bathhouses.

Music

– Added more music for villages in the Trosky region.

– Changed mood music for Opatowitz village.

– Added more music into the credits sequence.

Mutt

– Added a marker for Mutt on the map and compass when the player sends Mutt to Zhelejov/Devil’s Den.

– Made it harder for the player to feed Mutt during combat. Work first, treats later!

– Mutt can no longer enter the fighting arena in the Jewish quarter.

– Fixed Mutt sometimes being unable to return to the mill during the night.

– Fixed an issue with Henry not saying anything when Mutt finds an interesting place or object while searching.

– Fixed some of Mutt’s internal timers not resetting correctly through save/load.

Performance

– Generally improved performance and stability.

– Optimized Kuttenberg marketplaces for better performance.

– Improved frame rate stability in battle parts of quests.

– Optimized streaming of NPC visuals, especially in Kuttenberg.

– Improved level switch duration by over 15 seconds on average.

– Limited the number of torches drawn by NPCs in large skirmishes to improve performance.

– Fixed late game stutter in Kuttenberg due to various reputation problems.

Photo mode

– Changed controls for opening Photo Mode on controllers.

– Fixed controller vibrations persisting when opening Photo Mode while using the grindstone.

Platform-specific fixes

– PC/PS5 – Fixed adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller sometimes not working properly.

– PS5 – Fixed audio stuttering when playing with headphones connected to a controller.

– PS5: The Media button no longer pauses the game.

– PS5 – Fixed visual artifacts in the sky when objects were close to the camera.

– Steam Deck – Fixed incorrect button prompts.

– Windows – Added enabling/disabling Audio enhancements directly from main menu.

– Windows – Fixed the keyboard input sometimes getting stuck after system locale change.

– Xbox – Fixed controller sometimes disconnecting before initialization.

– Xbox – Fixed sometimes incorrectly unlocking preorder rewards or season-pass rewards.

– Xbox – Fixed inventory icons sometimes being blurry on Xbox Series S.

PROS

– Fixed placeholder text and icons for PROS appearing in the main menu.

– Fixed a rare case in which PROS would fail to connect.

Random events

– Fixed missing random events after starting a new playthrough.

– Added more goods for several event merchants.

– Removed the chance of a bandit camp spawning right by the Semine fort.

– Fixed logic within the random event with a villager celebrating his newborn.

– Fixed cooldowns of random event variants.

– Fixed carts rarely being moved outside of the playable area when loading a save.

– Fixed random events spawning so their state is consistent during save and load.

– Repositioned few of events so that they are not right next to fast-travel exit points.

– Fixed bandits sometimes never ceasing to loot victims’ corpses.

– Fixed the issue of not being able to loot unconscious event NPCs after loading the game.

Reputation

– Fixed several logical issues within the world’s reputation/faction tree.

– Fixed issues in Tachov and Nebakov location description.

Shop

– Removed asking the player if they want to haggle after already confirming selling their items for all of the NPC’s current wealth.

– Improved the logic for rounding amounts in shop.

– Improved shop haggle logic.

– Shops no longer sell cobwebs.

– Fixed an issue where items would remain in the shop basket from a previous encounter if the user loaded a savegame during price negotiation.

Skills & perks

– Rebalanced XP gain for Vitality, Agility, Thievery, Stealth, Marksmanship, Houndmaster, Horseriding, and melee weapon skills. Specifically training Marksmanship should be noticeably easier now and training melee weapon skills should be slightly slower.

– Prevented exploiting the Next to Godliness perk for indefinite healing.

– Reimplemented the Warmonger perk so that it increases player’s chance to land a hit on enemy in addition to its previous benefits.

– The Against All Odds perk now has a visible buff icon next to the health bar while it’s active.

– The Opening Strike perk now functions on every hit, even if the player does not damage the health of the target.

– Fixed the issue with the bonus from the Gladiator perk not showing up as a buff in the Swords skill.

– Fixed the issue with activating Surprise Attack / Ambusher perks’ effects when shooting dead bodies.

– Fixed the issue with the Train Hard, Fight Easy! perk applying only to melee weapons.

– Fixed the missing color indication for buffed values in inventory screen while the River perk is active.

– Rebalanced values for the Tendon Slicer perk.

– Fixed the time period during which the Fundamentals of Theology perk is active.

– Fixed the Escape Artist II perk being available to pick even without its Escape Artist I prerequisite.

– Fixed the issue with the Dark Arts Apprentice perk giving an unlimited sprinting stamina between 0:00 and 4:30.

– Fixed stuttering caused by the Local Hero perk.

Stealth

– Created new clothing and equipment specifically supporting stealth gameplay and rebalanced stealth stats for all clothing.

– Fixed material transparency in Trosky castle which allowed NPCs to see through some obstacles.

– Fixed NPC reactions to pebbles being thrown from a different floor.

Takedowns

– Added screaming of NPCs when being stealth killed.

– Improved takedown and stealth kill animations for lying NPCs in complicated areas.

– Removed animation glitch at the end of the slaughter animation.

– Improved stealth kill animations.

– Polished animations of stealth killing female NPCs.

– Improved light of falling torch after stealth killing or knocking out an NPC.

– Stealth kills are now more likely to fail.

– Fixed positioning player’s hands on takedown victim’s face.

Tutorials

– Disabled tutorial about not having to hold W while riding a horse repeating.

– Added new tutorials providing hints about fighting multiple opponents.

– Fixed damaged hand cannon tutorial appearing inappropriately.

UI

– Main Menu: Fixed invalid result when pressing PROS and Credits at the same time.

– Made POI icons on the map smaller.

– Removed rain from the inventory UI.

– Adjusted the colour indication in the inventory when player is overloaded.

– Removed false notification about discovering Suchdol when game loaded into the Kuttenberg level after startup.

– Removed map marker for items in player’s horse inventory.

– Added horse stat icons to the Horse/Sidekicks tab.

– Improved lighting and shadows in the inventory.

– Fixed incorrect UI message being displayed after loading a save that was created while getting out of a bed.

– Fixed consistency of skill teacher icons so they are not visible when the skill teacher is not active.

– Fixed inconsistencies between the combat rabbit indicator and the actual combat state.

– Fixed issue with clouds appearing incorrectly over the map after loading the game.

– Fixed controls getting stuck in dialogue when pressing Talk and opening Inventory at the same time.

– Fixed incorrect weapons shown in inventory preview when using drag & drop.

– Fixed notifications about losing quest items sometimes appearing even though player didn’t lose them.

– Fixed the stolen in label and other elements sometimes overlapping with the item’s properties.

– Fixed the values of horse armour not being reflected properly in the inventory UI in the companion section.

– Fixed the issue with a few microquests sometimes claiming a tracking slot even after being completed.

– Fixed the dirtiness of items sometimes displaying incorrectly within the washing UI.

– Improved accuracy of the load progress indicator.

– Added an icon for the blacksmith by the Horse market in Kuttenberg.

Visuals

– Added option to enable NVidia DLSS 4 Super Resolution.

– Improved SVOTI recalculation at camera dialogue switches.

– Removed lightning underground and indoors during a storm.

– Fixed glitches when player or NPC changes clothes.

– Fixed motion blur being disabled in dialogues.

– Fixed screen flicker during certain situations.

– Fixed various visual pop-in after game is restarted or loaded.

– Fixed issues related to rare shader combinations.

– Fixed objects sometimes not casting the correct shadow.

– Fixed flickering of objects when switching their LoD.

– Fixed character and vegetation detail sometimes being inconsistent when changing advanced graphical settings.

– Fixed the issue with the screen space reflection ceasing to update upon activation of Resolution scaling.

– Fixed flickering artifacts on distant objects showing against a sky.

– Fixed broken vegetation and rain animations for long playthroughs.

– Fixed flickering of horse and dog when player gets closer.

Miscellaneous

– Added numpad keybinds for control of QAM.

– Allowed sprinting while drunk.

– Player no longer gets a head injury caused by hangover.

– Skill teachers’ icons now better represent the availability of their lessons through color.

– Corrected voiceover for innkeeper in Troskowitz.

– Polished physics for all the bridles and chanfrons.

– Improved lipsync across the game.

– Improved descriptions of various items.

– Improved physics of the parsnip.

– Improved physics simulation quality of scabbards.

– Prevented the player from being able to access their inventory while praying at a shrine.

– Changed link for the Plaion web page for help.

– Removed the point of interest tipster icon from some NPCs that had nothing left to tell the player about.

– Fixed controls getting locked after interacting with a kettle after loading the game saved while eating from the same kettle.

– Fixed calculating the Civilians killed statistic.

– Fixed animation of picking up items while holding a bow.

– Fixed guards losing their armour after they kicked player out of the Sigismund’s camp.

– Fixed some facial animations not working in dialogues when the speaker is lying on the ground wounded.

– Fixed looped drinking sound after being killed when drinking.

– Fixed the lockpicking minigame not being cancelled if the cart with the chest moved away from the player.

– Fixed dead NPCs sometimes T-posing after loading.

– Fixed issues in the mash-eating NPC behavior related to save/load.

– Fixed the issue with some water troughs offering to clean the player even though they are clean already.

Quests

A Good Scrub

– Adjusted the slogan yelling, so that the town crier doesn’t yell over Henry.

– Added an adequate hangover buff after the bathhouse party.

– Removed a T-posing NPC in the background of the cutscene.

– Adjusted trespass appearing after the quest in the private rooms of the Kingfisher bathhouse.

– Fixed an issue where the bathmaids started mounting the wagon together, clipping into each other.

– Fixed an issue where during the wagon ride, horses would start jumping halfway.

A Moment of Fame

– Fixed the issue with quest tipster marker staying active on the compass even if the player kills the questgiver.

– Fixed the quest fight arena to solve the problem of player getting stuck in the environment.

Ars Dimicatoria

– Adjusted how the quest reacts when starting the tourney while being wanted for crime in Kuttenberg.

– Adjusted who is the victim for crimes comitted in the fencing hall during certain quest fail scenarios.

– Talking to Menhart to enter the tourney won’t force the player straight into the tourney, but gives the option to still back out of the dialogue.

– The fencing hall crier will now correctly announce which master is teaching in the hall, depending on the quest outcome.

– Improved gestures for the crier at the fencing hall.

– Improved NPC daycycles in the fencing hall.

– Fixed possible stuck fader when talking to Menhard to start the tourney.

– Fixed defeating Menhard sometimes being considered a crime.

– Fixed Menhard being illogically drunk in certain dialogues.

– Fixed Arne not having the same training sword as the player during their fight.

– Fixed an issue where NPCs would get stuck standing around when talking with Menhard in the inn.

– Fixed skill teaching not being activated on certain quest related skill teaching NPCs.

– Fixed the issue where a fight would start before NPCs entered the arena during the tourney.

– Fixed ‘New quest’ marker activating on dead Nicolas of Prague.

– Fixed the objective to get healed by the bathwench getting stuck if the player healed themselves instead.

– Fixed NPCs sometimes not acknowledging the crime of stealing the guild sword, even when catching the player in the act.

– Fixed the fencers sometimes not entering the tourney arena if being called upon when drinking from the barrel.

– Fixed the wenches not healing the player in the second half of the tourney.

– Fixed a broken animation for stealing the guild sword when started from a certain angle.

– Fixed the issue where Menhard and Arne won’t accept a duel while wearing a coif, mistaking it for an armour piece.

– Fixed the issue where fencers could get stuck in a table at the tourney.

Attila

– Improved the environment in the spot where the bandit is buried.

Back in the Saddle

– Fixed the race failing automatically if too many races were started and completed in short succession.

Bad Blood

– Pavlena will now die at the proper spot if the player decides to leave the Trosky region and come back.

– Pavlena won’t react to the player taking Otta’s sword anymore.

– Prasta won&#