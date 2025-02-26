The further we get into the age of online gaming, the wider the variety of online games gets. Whether you’re looking to compete or co-operate, here are 10 of the most fun games to play with friends.

Among Us

There’s a good chance you’ve already played Among Us, as it took the world by storm during the COVID-19 pandemic. This social deduction game sees groups of players seeking to complete tasks around the map while an unknown impostor (or impostors) hunts them down. This results in a simple but exciting game of cat and mouse.

The social deduction aspect of Among Us is what makes it such a blast to play with friends. While the game can be fun in public lobbies, getting a group together and hopping on the mic to gather clues, share information, and accuse each other of being the lobby’s killer is downright hilarious. Among Us has also gotten loads of updates since it found its initial success, with all sorts of cosmetics, crossovers, maps, and roles added post-launch. There’s also entirely new ways to play, like Among Us VR and Among Us 3D

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty has been one of the most popular online games for just about two decades. The latest entry, Treyarch’s Black Ops 6, is a recent standout.

Black Ops 6 has all the standard Call of Duty Multiplayer modes fans expect, and the core gameplay loop is fast and solid. Players looking to get even more longevity out of the game can look forward to in-depth progression and customization, with all sorts of free skins and iconic mastery camos to unlock.

However, what makes Black Ops 6 an exemplary Call of Duty to play with friends is its fantastic Zombies mode. After a rough couple of years for the Zombies mode, Black Ops 6 is a major return to form. There are four free maps (and counting), offering various settings and play styles, each with its own Directed Mode to help guide fans through Black Ops 6 Zombies’ story quests.

Whether you’re looking to get back into an old favorite mode or discover why it’s such a classic among franchise fans, there have been few better times to get into Zombies than right now with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys is another Pandemic-era classic that is still going strong. This free-to-play title from Epic Games has players control an awkward, stumbling bean to race against other players in obstacle courses. The visuals are adorable, and there’s all sorts of variety in ways to get knocked out of the contest. That being said, these are usually so funny to look at that you’ll find yourself laughing with friends too much to care that you lost.

However, Fall Guys does offer a place for quite the competition. Fall Guys’ last-man-standing obstacle courses offer up battle royale-esque competition. It’s easy to learn, difficult to master, and extremely satisfying when you finally stumble all the way to the crown.

Fortnite

Fortnite has been nearly unavoidable since the late 2010s, and the title is always finding fun in new ways. The flagship Battle Royale mode is getting near-constant updates, with updates to the map, weapons, and other additional features. Fortnite benefits from being free-to-play and approachable yet has a high skill ceiling. While it’s easy for any group of friends to pick up and play, the depth of gameplay and pursuit of countless Victory Royales makes it worth sticking with and revisiting.

Fortnite offers more than its base Battle Royale experience, though. While there are other similar modes like Reboot and OG, there are also all sorts of experiences outside the PvP realm. With LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing, players can get survival, rhythm games, and racing experiences out of the title. There are also countless creator-made custom game modes, so there’s always something new to play between updates.

GTA Online

The open-world sandbox of Grand Theft Auto has been one of the most captivating experiences in gaming for generations. With the constantly evolving world of GTA Online, the chaotic world of GTA V has countless hours of gameplay to offer.

While the criminal enterprises and heists of GTA Online are still the main appeal, there’s so much more to do in the game. There are tons of races and side activities, with nightlife and casinos being a personal favorite. Even between the explosive chaos of heists and missions, GTA Online is just a great place to hang out with friends online.

Beyond the decade of official content, there are also tons of fan-made GTA Role Play servers, where a plethora of mods can reshape the game and give players all new roles to play out in Los Santos.

Helldivers 2

Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

For fans of co-op shooters, Helldivers 2 is one of the best to ever do it. This goofy action game takes heavy inspiration from Starship Troopers. Players and their friends will face off against aliens, bugs, and cyborgs, all in a quest to spread democracy across the galaxy.

What makes Helldivers 2 stick out against other similar games is its absurd weaponry. There are all sorts of heavy ordinances and excessively explosive air support, which are just as likely to dismember you and your team as they are the opposition. That being said, there are still compelling objectives worth completing in Helldivers 2. As you and your friends work to liberate planets, you’ll be able to see the work of yourselves and the game’s larger community, leading to a feeling that you’re truly accomplishing something.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

via Nintendo EPD/Bandai Namco

Nintendo’s Mario Kart franchise has been the defining arcade racer for generations. Now complete with all of its DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch is the ultimate package. This game features a greatest-hits collection of courses from prior Mario Kart entries as well as solid originals. It’s also one of the best-looking games on the Switch, with gorgeous colors and smooth performance, even in the four-player split-screen.

Mario Kart has always been easy to pick up with plenty to master for those looking to get highly competitive. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe does this to great effect, with the classic gameplay everyone loves and some truly inventive gimmicks.

Marvel Rivals

Image Source: NetEase

The hero shooter genre has been going strong in the decade since the launch of the original Overwatch. Marvel Rivals refines the genre, with perhaps the best iteration yet. Marvel Rivals has an impressive roster of famous characters, from MCU favorites to comic deep cuts, each with their own role and play style. Even players who are new to shooters can add value to the team with support characters or by using powerful ultimates.

Due to the variety of characters, Marvel Rivals only gets more fun with more friends. Not only do each hero and villain on offer have their own unique weapons and abilities, but some also offer unique team-ups with each other. Teaming up with a group of friends and working to craft the ultimate roster of super-powered characters is an absolute blast, whether in casual or competitive matches.

Minecraft

Image via Mojang

The shared worlds of Minecraft make the game an absolute blast to play with friends. Whether you’re looking to conquer a seed in Survival or build without limits in Creative, evolving a world with your friends is still just as satisfying as it was when Minecraft launched over a decade ago. The game is worth revisiting often, as new updates expand the sandbox.

There are also plenty of mods that expand the game with additional modes. Now, there’s even support for highly customizable packs that add Quests and Campaigns to the game for those looking for more than the vanilla experience.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doesn’t reinvent the wheel for this Nintendo franchise. Rather, it gives players a refined version, with all the benefits of modern gaming. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the most fun, approachable fighters on the market. While there’s a massive roster of Nintendo characters available, there are also plenty of additional crossover characters to add even more variety to the experience.

And those are 10 of the most fun games to play with your friends.

