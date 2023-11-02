Futurama Renewed for Seasons 13 & 14 at Hulu

Futurama has even more time on the clock, as Hulu has chosen to renew the animated adult comedy for an additional two seasons. This bonus batch of content will bring a total of 20 more episodes across seasons 13 and 14.

Futurama met a temporary demise after its last revival came to an end in 2013. Then, in 2022, Hulu announced plans for Season 11 and 12 in 2022. The former premiered earlier this year, with the latter set to arrive sometime in 2024. Additionally, after some drama involving Bender actor John DiMaggio, the entire cast returned for the new episodes, though it’s unclear if they’ll be back again for seasons 13 and 14. We have even more Futurama to look forward to, though it’s not clear when it will happen.

“After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has sprung triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact,” a summary for Hulu’s season 11 says. “The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

No plot details or information have been shared about the next 20 episodes yet. Hulu has also not explained how the 20 episodes will be released. However, it’s probably safe to guess that Season 13 will get 10 episodes and Season 14 will get 10 episodes as well. Be sure to stay tuned for more information on the future of Futurama.