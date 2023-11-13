Garfield Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt’s Take on the Cartoon Cat

If you were wondering when we’d get to see Chris Pratt’s Garfield in action, that time is now. Sony has released a trailer for The Garfield Movie.

Finally, you can hear Chris Pratt’s unique take on… oh, who am I kidding? This is Chris Pratt as Chris Pratt as Garfield, not to be confused with the Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Chris Pratt as Chris Pratt as Mario.

We never once imagined Garfield as a cute big-eyed kitten, as far as we were concerned he just popped into existence as an sarcastic, lazy, lasagna-guzzling cat, but the movie goes there and there’s every chance that Garfield fans, and Sony’s marketing department, will love it. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Samuel Jackson as Garfield’s neglectful father, who is just the worst.

We’re definitely curious as to how there’s an in-universe Garfield balloon big enough for the real Garfield to crash into. Is there an identical, fictional Garfield, who warrants his own balloon, in the world? Is this an Alan Wake spin-off and nobody told us?

The Garfield Movie hits theaters on May 24, 2024. If you feel like binging the ’90s Garfield animated series, complete with Lorenzo Music as Garfield, all seven seasons are on Peacock.