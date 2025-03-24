Genshin Impact 5.5: Should You Pull for Varesa or Stick to Xiao?

In Genshin Impact Version 5.5, which is set to launch on March 26, the two new characters dropping in this patch are Varesa and Iansan. While Iansan is a 4-Star Electro Polearm, Varesa is a 5-Star Electro Catalyst. In the Version 5.5 livestream, we got to see both their kits and Varesa’s stood out for a reason.

What makes Varesa’s kit stand out, and the reason why we have this article in the first place, is that her kit demands a playstyle that is very reminiscent of Xiao’s.

How Is Varesa’s Playstyle Similar to Xiao’s in Genshin Impact?

Taking a look at Varesa’s kit, her Charged Attacks are peculiar and kinda funny. She launches herself into the air, allowing you to hit a Plunging Attack while also generating Nightsoul Points in the process. Since she’s a character from Natlan, you’ll primarily use this Charged Attack to generate Nightsoul Points.

Furthermore, when using her Elemental Skill, Riding the Night-Rainbow, she adopts a luchador pro wrestler persona, rushing forward and dealing Electro DMG. After that, any Normal Attacks become Plunging Attacks without consuming stamina. Sound familiar? This playstyle is reminiscent of Xiao’s, particularly when he uses his Elemental Burst, Bane of All Evil, which greatly increases his jumping ability, allowing for consecutive Plunging Attacks.

After performing enough Plunging Attacks, Varesa can enter a masked luchador state called Fiery Passion if her Nightsoul Meter is full. This enhances her attacks and Burst. Therefore, her kit makes it essential to use Plunging Attacks when playing her.

Should You Stick to Xiao or Pull for Varesa in Genshin Impact?

The major difference between Xiao and Varesa’s Plunging Attack playstyle is that Xiao requires his Elemental Burst to enable back-to-back Plunging Attacks, whereas Varesa can initiate them using just her Charged Attacks. This not only allows her to enter a more powerful state but also lets her continue executing Plunging Attacks in this form.

If you already enjoy Xiao’s playstyle and prefer this type of gameplay, Varesa could be a good investment. She isn’t reliant on her Elemental Burst for Plunging Attacks, which is her biggest differentiator. If you already have other Natlan characters, she will pair well with them to take advantage of Nightsoul’s Blessing.

However, keep in mind that Xianyun is getting a banner alongside Varesa in Genshin Impact 5.5 (Phase I). Xianyun is an excellent support for characters who use Plunging Attacks, like Xiao. So, if you already have Xiao and don’t have Xianyun, you might want to pull for her instead. Otherwise, you can go for Varesa if you want something new yet familiar.

Genshin Impact is available to play now.

