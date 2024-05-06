Genshin Impact: Where to Find Machine Enemies for Trillion Trinket Trawl Event

The first day of the 4.6 Trillion Trinket Trawl event in Genshin Impact has you going out of your way to find as many machine enemies as you can in various regions. Here’s where you can meet all of them to complete this part of the event.

All Machine Enemies Required for Trillion Trinket Trawl in Genshin Impact

During the first Trillion Trinket Trawl step of the event, players have to find and defeat different types of Ruin Machines, Primal Constructs, and Clockwork Mecha. While these are all similar in conception, they’re quite unique by themselves. As a result, you can only find them in certain, specific places too.

Where to Find Ruin Machines

Screenshot by The Escapist

You need to beat three different Ruin enemies for this step. The easiest way to do it is by heading to the Araumi teleport in Inazuma. Once here, glide down to the north of the map until you find a sleeping enhanced Ruin Guardian next to a broken pillar. That’s one down, so now go to another nearby location for the final one.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Use the underground teleport nearby (the one next to the World Boss), turn back, and head upstairs to find two more Ruin creatures lurking around. Defeating them will complete this first step.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Where to Find Primal Constructs

Screenshot by The Escapist

While the Primal Constructs all look quite similar, they are still different from each other. You only need to find two of them, so head to the Dune of Elusion waypoint in the Hypostyle Desert of Sumeru. Climb down the stairs to find the first Construct type, then head a bit to the north to find another. Easy work.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Where to Find Clockwork Mecha

Screenshot by The Escapist

Clockwork mecha are easily found all around Fontaine. Teleport to the Waterfall Wen domain in the area, then head east to find two clockwork types ready for some smacking. Once you’re done with them, head to the cliff Waypoint next to it and glide down to see another Clockwork alongside a dog. Beat those two, and you’re done!

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

These are all the machine enemies you need to find during this step of Trillion Trinket Trawl in Genshin Impact. New hunts will pop up as the event continues, so get ready for new targets.

