Cult classic puzzle game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is finally making the jump from Nintendo DS and mobile devices, as it’s set to come to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in summer 2023. Capcom announced the adventure game’s long overdue ports during today’s February Nintendo Direct. In addition to the footage shown during the Direct itself, Capcom uploaded a full three minutes of spiritual murder-mystery gameplay on its main channel. It looks beautiful after such a long wait, and it’s proof that dreams really do come true.

For those unfamiliar with Ghost Trick’s history, the original title launched for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2010. A North American release followed the next year, but outside of a mobile port, the franchise was left to die as new gaming platforms launched through the years. It’s no surprise to see that it picked up a fan base over time, however, with many praising its creative narrative and puzzle elements. Created by Ace Attorney mastermind Shu Takumi, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is a Capcom classic worth looking into.

You can read more about it in the summary from Nintendo: “The time-bending murder mystery Ghost Trick returns in HD. After kicking the bucket and becoming a ghost, you acquire the ability to possess and control objects. Uncover Sissel’s unknown past and help unravel mysteries that occurred that fateful night.”

Capcom shared more about its HD remaster on the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective website. Included with the improved visuals comes revamped gameplay suited for whichever platform players choose to purchase it on. Everything has also been condensed to fit on one screen, and Capcom has added support for nine different languages. The previously smartphone-exclusive Ghost Puzzles are also back in the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective remaster on Switch, PS4, Xbox, and PC. There is furthermore an art and music gallery mode in the Collection feature, as well as new challenges to tackle.

Stay tuned for more updates from Capcom as we wait for a final release date for Ghost Trick on modern platforms.