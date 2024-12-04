Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium Tier List (December 2024)

Another free-to-play gacha game, another character tier list to help you decide which characters are worth investing in. Here’s our character tier list for Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium.

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium Tier List

Let’s get straight to the point. Here are all of the characters currently available in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, sorted into four tiers:

Tier Characters S DPS: Tololo, Qiongjiu



Support: Suomi A DPS: Lotta, Mosin-Nagant



Support: Ksenia



Tank: Sabrina



Buffer: Cheeta B DPS: Nemesis, Sharkry, Ullrid



Support: Colphne



Tank: Groza C DPS: Peritya, Vepley, Krolik



Support: Nagant, Littara

As always, I’ll preface this by saying that the tier list is subject to change as more characters get release, and as existing ones get balanced. It’s also worth pointing out that Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium actually falls on the easy end of the spectrum, so even if you don’t have any BiS characters, you can still push through the entire campaign.

Best Characters in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium

Of course, if you’re here and you’re rerolling, you only want the best of the best, so let’s talk about them.

Tololo (DPS): Tololo is a very easy recommendation for new players looking for a hard carry DPS unit. She has great range and can destroy enemies from the early to mid-game sections. She does fall off a little bit as you get further into the story, but make no mistake, she’ll carry you far.

Tololo is a very easy recommendation for new players looking for a hard carry DPS unit. She has great range and can destroy enemies from the early to mid-game sections. She does fall off a little bit as you get further into the story, but make no mistake, she’ll carry you far. Qiongjiu (DPS): On the other hand, Qiongjiu actually outclasses Tololo later on, but she’s a bit of a harder recommendation because of her melee focus and her being less beginner-friendly. She takes some getting used to, but she’s definitely a worthy long-term investment for players in it for the long haul.

On the other hand, Qiongjiu actually outclasses Tololo later on, but she’s a bit of a harder recommendation because of her melee focus and her being less beginner-friendly. She takes some getting used to, but she’s definitely a worthy long-term investment for players in it for the long haul. Suomi (Support): Suomi is the best character in the game, bar none. Her support abilities trivialize most of the content in the game, as she provides plenty of healing and shields, ensuring that your party will never die. She’s still top tier in the CN version of the game even now, and is considered a must-pull character.

And that does it for our Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium tier list for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to claim your mailbox rewards.

