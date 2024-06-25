Given Up on Elden Ring’s DLC? This Streamer Is Beating It Using Only Their Mind

There’s been a lot of debate around Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s difficulty online, but despite many being convinced it is too hard, one streamer is working their way through the game, with no controller, no hands, just their mind.

Twitch streamer Perrikaryal has already taken down Renalla, the DLC’s second major boss using just her brain. In a clip shared with X by the streamer, you can see her incredible skills as she takes down the Knight with just a headset to read brain signals.

If you have any questions, look at the full VOD below – I do set-up, training, and troubleshooting all LIVE pic.twitter.com/H0UpxUj8hz — Perri (@perrikaryal) June 23, 2024

This isn’t the first time that Perri has played Elden Ring in this way, previously she completed the entire base game using this method of control. If you’re wondering how it all works you can check out a rundown shared by the streamer recently on just how she navigates the world using her mind, it’s not as simple as it might seem. While you watch her play, Perri has a display on the bottom left of her stream that shows exactly what brain activity the device is reading, so you can get a better idea of how it all works.

Perri has been progressing through the game impressively and she isn’t showing signs of stopping anytime soon. While Renalla is a tough battle, the boss fights only get more tricky from there so it will be interesting to see the remainder of the run completed.

The streaming community has embraced Elden Ring once again as they did on launch with the game being right at the top of Twitch since the DLC landed. Hopefully seeing someone defeat the game in such a unique way can inspire some players who have already put down the DLC to pick it up and try again.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available to buy now on PC and console devices.

