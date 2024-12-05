Go Go Muffin Codes (December 2024)

Updated December 5, 2024 We added the latest codes!

On days when you’re low on energy and don’t feel like grinding boss battles for artifacts, you can sit down and play Go Go Muffin. Sure, you’ll have enemies and bosses to face, but this is an idle game, so your character will do all the work for you.

While your avatar is exploring new zones and fighting, you can redeem Go Go Muffin codes. You should always have gold with you, as well as pet food, especially pet food for your little Melomon pets. Get goodies from our Pixel Heroes Codes list and play as a pixelated hero.

All Go Go Muffin Codes List

Active Go Go Muffin Codes

MUFFIN555 : Use for x50 Stellarite, x300 Raw Materials, x10k Gold

: Use for x50 Stellarite, x300 Raw Materials, x10k Gold MUFFIN : Use for x100 Stellarite and a Summoning String

: Use for x100 Stellarite and a Summoning String MUFFINGOGO : Use for x100 Stellarite and a Summoning String

: Use for x100 Stellarite and a Summoning String MUFFINCREATOR : Use for x50 Pet Food, x10k Gold, and x100 Star EXP

: Use for x50 Pet Food, x10k Gold, and x100 Star EXP SUPERMUFFIN : Use for a Super Muffin Outfit

: Use for a Super Muffin Outfit TLPMUFFIN : Use for x10k Gold, Star Verses, and x10 Star EXP

: Use for x10k Gold, Star Verses, and x10 Star EXP GOGOKAIROS : Use for x50 Pet Food, Summoning String, and x10k Gold

: Use for x50 Pet Food, Summoning String, and x10k Gold TIMAEUSSGOGO: Use for x50 Pet Food, Summoning String, and x10k Gold

Expired Go Go Muffin Codes

There are currently no expired Go Go Muffin codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Go Go Muffin

The Go Go Muffin code redemption system works like this:

Image by The Escapist

Run Go Go Muffin on your device. Tap the avatar icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Press the cogwheel button and select the Redeem Code tab. Type a code into the textbox, Hit Confirm to claim freebies.

Go Go Muffin Wiki link

Go Go Muffin Wiki is the site you should visit if you want to learn more about this fantastical world. Check out additional information about the lore of this game if you enjoy following game storylines. There’s also more practical information about the gameplay mechanics that you should look into.

Why Are My Go Go Muffin Codes Not Working?

Incorrectly typing Go Go Muffin codes will lead to problems, so you should always double-check each code you enter. That sounds tedious, but luckily, the copy/paste option exists to make things easier for all of us. If you’re still getting nothing after repeatedly pressing the confirm button, then the code has expired. Before you leave to sulk, make sure to inform us which code is outdated.

What is Go Go Muffin?

Go Go Muffin is a cozy fantasy MMO game that features idle gameplay. Choose a class and customize your character before starting your adventure in Verdant Plains, exploring the land and discovering new zones while fighting foes. While your character auto-battles monsters, you can upgrade their skills, join guilds, and collect Melomon pets.

