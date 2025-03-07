Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Escapist logo header image
Category:
News

Got Feedback? Share Your Thoughts on The Escapist by Taking Our Survey

Image of Escapist Staff
Escapist Staff
|

Published: Mar 6, 2025 07:11 pm

Found yourself reading an article on our site and thinking, “I’ve got some notes,” well, then I’ve got good news for you. We’ve launched a survey in hopes of getting some feedback on where we are and where we’re going. You can find that survey by clicking here.

Recommended Videos

The 15-question survey is designed to help us make Escapist bigger and better than ever by listening to what our community thinks we’d benefit most from. This is your opportunity to help us shape Escapist and make your voice heard. We’d also love to get to know and what you love more. The survey should only take around 5-10 minutes, and we’d really appreciate your help.

Regardless of if you do or not, thank you so much for reading Escapist.

Post Tag:
survey
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content