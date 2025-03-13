Hades 2 Full Release Estimate and What’s Been Said by the Developers

The enormously popular dungeon crawler Hades is set to get a sequel soon from Supergiant Games. With an early access version of Hades II released in 2024, here’s when we anticipate the full game to get a release and what the developers have hinted so far about the game’s launch.

Hades II Full Release Estimate

Hades II has been in some form of early access for PC users since May 6, 2024 through Steam and the Epic Games Store, followed by an early access launch for macOS users on October 16, 2024, alongside a large content update. The latest update to early access players came four months later on February 19, 2025, though console players aren’t expected to get access to Hades II until its full launch. Early access will continue based on data Supergiant Games gets from the extended early access window, informing final polishes to the overall game ahead of its full launch.

With all that in mind, accounting for Supergiant Games to receive and respond to the feedback from its February 2025 early access update, a full launch for Hades II could come as soon as Q2 2025, with the quarter spanning from April to June. An April full release is doubtful, as that likely wouldn’t give Supergiant enough time to collect, analyze, and respond adequately to the latest update. A May 2025 release would mark a full year since the early access began, which may be more feasible for the developers to manage in incorporating changes based on the update’s feedback.

The Hades II early access is already showing signs of being a solid sequel that lives up to the lofty expectations set by the first game, even in its technically unfinished state. At this stage, virtually everyone familiar with the game is expected to get its official release some time in 2025, it’s just a matter of when and how much development and polish Supergiant Games has planned for the title between now and its launch. An official announcement confirming Hades II’s release date feels right around the corner at the time of this writing, it’s just a matter of time.

Hades II Release Developer Insight

Development on Hades II officially began in early 2021, with most of the first game’s production team and voice cast returning to work on the sequel. Since then, the developers have stayed relatively mum on when fans can expect to see a full release for the game, instead letting players experience its progress first-hand as they play through the early access period. The last major press push from the developers was around the time of the game’s technical test and initial early access launch in April and May 2025, with the team returning their focus towards their work itself instead of promotional activities for Hades II.

During this press outreach in May 202 with outlets like Game Informer, Supergiant Games hinted that they wanted Hades II to maintain the acclaimed core of the first game while introducing new characters and elements, including the game’s protagonist Melinoë, to keep the overall experience fresh and exciting. In the meantime, fans eagerly wait for the full release of Hades II to return to the dungeon-crawling that made the first game such a massive hit.

