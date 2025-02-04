Forgot password
A player using the Zero Gravity Set ability in Haikyuu Legends
Image by Escapist
Guides

Definitive Haikyuu Legends Abilities Tier List – Best Abilities for Each Position [Update 5]

When I thought Haikyuu Legends couldn't be more fun!
Image of Matija Stojković
Matija Stojković
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 09:36 am

If you’ve seen others score some easy points using special moves that you haven’t seen before, then they are definitely using abilities. Compared to styles, abilities in Haikyuu Legends aren’t necessarily stronger the rarer they are. Still, some stand out from the rest. So, here is a Haikyuu Legends abilities tier list to help you choose the right one for you.

Haikyuu Legends Abilities Tier List

Haikyuu Legends abilities tier list for Update 5 made via TierMaker
Image via TierMaker
  • S Tier: Redirection Jump, Zero Gravity Set
  • A Tier: Super Sprint, Boom Jump, Steel Block
  • B Tier: Curve Spike, Rolling Thunder
  • C Tier: Moonball, Team Spirit

We decided to rank abilities in the above tier list based on how useful they are in Haikyuu Legends Pro servers. Playing on Pro servers assumes that your team will be more coordinated and ready to play off of each other. At the end of the day, Haikyuu Legends is all about team play, and most abilities are designed with that in mind. However, skills like Redirection Jump, Super Sprint, and Steel Block can be even more useful when playing with random players.

Best Haikyuu Legends Abilities for Spiking, Blocking, Setting, Serving, and Receiving

In contrast to the tier list, some abilities in Haikyuu Legends are way more useful, depending on your style and how you like to play. With that in mind, below are a few abilities that pair up well with some styles from our Haikyuu Legends styles tier list:

PositionAbilities
SpikerRedirection Jump ability from Haikyuu Legends Redirection Jump ability from Haikyuu Legends Redirection Jump ability from Haikyuu Legends Redirection Jump ability from Haikyuu Legends
BlockerSteel Block ability from Haikyuu Legends Steel Block ability from Haikyuu Legends Steel Block ability from Haikyuu Legends Steel Block ability from Haikyuu Legends
SetterZero Gravity Set ability from Haikyuu Legends Zero Gravity Set ability from Haikyuu Legends Zero Gravity Set ability from Haikyuu Legends
ServerRedirection Jump ability from Haikyuu Legends Redirection Jump ability from Haikyuu Legends Redirection Jump ability from Haikyuu Legends
ReceiverRolling Thunder ability from Haikyuu Legends Rolling Thunder ability from Haikyuu Legends Rolling Thunder ability from Haikyuu Legends Rolling Thunder ability from Haikyuu Legends

List of Haikyuu Legends Abilities

Abilities in Haikyuu Legends last only for a few seconds. Generally, you will have to predict when to use them so that you don’t waste them. Here is a list of all abilities in Haikyuu Legends sorted by their rarity tier, along with some tips for each of them:

AbilityDetailsRarity
Redirection Jump ability from Haikyuu Legends
Redirection Jump		Redirection Jump makes you immediately jump, scaled by the stat of your style. While in the air, you can spike the ball in any direction you are aiming at. Without this ability, you can only spike the ball in the direction your character is facing towards.Godly (0.5%)
Curve Spike ability from Haikyuu Legends
Curve Spike		Curve Spike makes your next spike curve in the direction of your tilt (A/D on the keyboard while in the air). How much the ball is curved depends on the power of your spike. With very powerful spikes, the ball barely curves a bit.Legendary (2%)
Moonball ability from Haikyuu Legends
Moonball		Moonball shoots the ball way up in the air and makes it fall quickly back to the ground. It’s only useful when all opponents try to play on the net.Legendary (2%)
Boom Jump ability from Haikyuu Legends
Boom Jump		Boom Jump enhances your jumps. It is most useful when serving and when trying to catch super-high sets from your teammates.Rare (35%)
Zero Gravity Set ability from Haikyuu Legends
Zero Gravity Set		Zero Gravity Set is the best ability for any setter out there. However, it only works while you are on the ground.Rare (35%)
Super Sprint ability from Haikyuu Legends
Super Sprint		Super Sprint greatly increases your movement speed. It is a very versatile ability that is great for catching stray balls and repositioning before a block or a spike.Common (62.5%)
Steel Block ability from Haikyuu Legends
Steel Block		Steel Block speeds up and angles your next block. It’s perfect for scoring easy points on the net. Before you jump for a block, make sure to face and angle yourself to the side so that you bypass the players trying to block in front of you.Common (62.5%)
Team Spirit ability from Haikyuu Legends
Team Spirit		Team Spirit lives up to its name as it increases the movement speed of all players on your team. If you are a team player who likes to sit in the back and support your team, bring Team Spirit with you.Common (62.5%)
Rolling Thunder ability from Haikyuu Legends
Rolling Thunder		Rolling Thunder makes you dive a long distance forward. If you have insane reflexes needed to play libero in Haikyuu Legends, you will find this ability very useful.Common (62.5%)

How to Reroll Abilities in Haikyuu Legends

A preview of the Abilities menu in Haikyuu Legends Roblox experience
Screenshot by Escapist

Similar to rerolling styles, you can use either regular Spins, Lucky Spins, or Yen to reroll your ability in Haikyuu Legends. With Lucky Spins, you can only get Rare, Legendary, and Godly abilities. Also, you can purchase a storage slot for Robux if you want to keep a good ability as a backup.

And that concludes our Haikyuu Legends abilities tier list. If you want to get some free Lucky Spins and possibly get a Godly ability, then check out our Haikyuu Legends codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Matija Stojković
Matija Stojković
