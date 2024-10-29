The Halloween Shows and Horror Movies 2024 Lineup on Peacock is Frightening

Halloween is in full swing and Peacock is all in with a massive library of shows and movies. Everything from the classics to new releases are available to watch all October, and we’ve got you covered with everything available on the streaming platform.
Grab your popcorn and binge-watch all of the Harry Potter films starting on October 1, along with tons of other spooky and frightening films from the Halloween franchise to Saw and many more.
October 1
- 1408
- Arachnophobia
- Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos
- The Blob (1988)
- Casper (1995)
- Casper, A Spirited Beginning
- Casper’s Haunted Christmas
- Casper’s Scare School (2006)
- Christine (1983)
- The Craft
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
- Drag Me To Hell
- The Final Girls
- The Fly (1986)
- Freaks of Nature
- Freaky
- Fright Night (2011)
- Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
- Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets
- Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire
- Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix
- Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
- Hell Fest
- The Hitcher
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- It Follows
- Jennifer’s Body
- Last Night in Soho
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Leprechaun III
- Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
- Leprechaun Origins
- Malignant
- My Soul To Take
- Patient Zero
- The Possession Of Hannah Grace
- Pride, Prejudice and Zombies
- The Purge
- The Purge: Anarchy
- The Purge: Election Year
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
- Scared Shrekless
- Shutter Island
- Silent Hill
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- Vacancy (2007)
- The Vatican Tapes
- What Lies Beneath
- Where The Scary Things Are
- White Noise
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II
October 8
- Fall
New Releases
The Mouse Trap made its streaming debut on October 1. The film follows a young girl who is celebrating her 21st birthday, working a late shift at an amusement park arcade. Her friends decide to surprise her, but things take a turn when they run into a killer dressed as Mickey Mouse. The Mouse Trap is the first-ever horror feature film containing Mickey Mouse.
Peacock’s original horror series Teacup was released on October 10 with two new episodes followed by two episodes each week until October 31. Teacup follows a group of neighbors who live on a rural farm in Georgia and must put their differences aside to face a mysterious, deadly threat to their society.
Peacock is also released Season 1 of Hysteria! in its entirety on October 18. “When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them,” reads the synopsis on Peacock’s website.
Other Horror Movies and Films Streaming on Peacock
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- Amityville II: The Possession
- Amityville 3-D
- The Amityville Harvest
- Amityville Moon
- The Amityville Uprising
- Bride Of Frankenstein
- Candyman (1992)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- The Creature Walks Among Us
- Curse of The Werewolf
- Dawn of The Dead
- Dead Silence
- The Devil’s Backbone
- Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
- Dracula (1979)
- Dracula’s Daughter
- The Evil Of Frankenstein
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- The Forever Purge
- Frankenstein (1931)
- Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
- The Frighteners
- The Funhouse
- Get Out
- The Grudge (2004)
- Halloween (2018)
- Halloween II
- Halloween III: Season Of The Witch
- Halloween Kills
- Happy Death Day
- Happy Death Day 2u
- Hollow Man
- Hollow Man 2
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- The Invisible Man Returns
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge
- The Invisible Woman (1940)
- It Came From Outer Space
- Land of The Dead
- The Last Exorcism
- Leatherface
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun II
- Mama
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy (2017)
- The Mummy’s Curse
- The Mummy’s Ghost
- The Mummy’s Hand
- The Mummy’s Tomb
- Night Monster
- Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
- Night Of The Living Dead 3D
- Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection
- The People Under The Stairs
- Phantom Of The Opera (1943)
- Phantom Of The Opera (1962)
- Prince Of Darkness
- The Raven (1935)
- Saw
- Saw 2
- Saw 3
- Saw 4
- Saw 5
- Saw 6
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- The Scorpion King
- Shaun Of The Dead
- Shocker
- The Skeleton Key
- Slither
- Son Of Frankenstein
- Split
- The Strange Case Of Doctor Rx
- Studio 666
- Tales From The Hood
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- They Live
- The Thing
- Tremors
- Us
- Videodrome
- Village Of The Damned
- Warm Bodies
- Werewolf Of London
- The World’s End
Published: Oct 29, 2024 03:22 pm