Harry Potter TV Series Is Official at Max, Will Adapt Each Book

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that a Harry Potter TV series is now official for its Max streaming service, the rebranded name for HBO Max. And basically, everything that Bloomberg had reported about the series last week has now been confirmed to be true. Each season of the TV show will adapt one of the seven books in the Harry Potter franchise, and it is being described as a “decade-long series” accordingly. Naturally, the show will use a brand new cast, and, yes, J.K. Rowling will be an executive producer.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” said Rowling, per Variety. Brontë Film and TV, Warner Bros. Television, and Max are producing the series, and Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts are additional executive producers alongside Rowling.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, added the following about the Harry Potter TV show announcement:

We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.

If the huge financial success of Hogwarts Legacy is any indication — and it is — this series will likely prove a big hit for Max as long as the quality is there, no matter how reviled a human being J.K. Rowling might be. There does not appear to be any premiere window for the series yet.