MrBeast made the jump from YouTube sensation to TV superstar with his reality show Beast Games. Releasing on Prime Video, it features contestants competing in outlandish tasks to win money or prizes, which isn’t all that different from MrBeast’s usual content. But has Beast Games been renewed for Season 2?

Will Beast Games Return for Season 2 on Prime Video?

It’s hard to deny the success of Beast Games. Only 25 days after releasing its first episode, the series hit 50 million viewers, according to Amazon, making it the platform’s biggest unscripted series ever. Heading to MrBeast’s X account will also reveal that the show is holding the top spot in many countries, which is a very impressive feat for a project that releases weekly rather than all at once.

Despite all the great numbers rolling in, however, Prime Video has yet to renew Beast Games Season 2. There could be a lot of different reasons for this, such as wanting the final numbers on how well the show retains viewers and figuring out a way to avoid the controversies that plagued the production of Season 1. It’s hard to argue with the results, though, which probably means it’s only a matter of time before the powers that be pull the trigger on a second season.

How Will Beast Games Change If It Gets a Season 2?

The old adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” applies to a lot of things, but MrBeast doesn’t believe in it. Despite receiving plenty of praise from viewers, the social media star is already looking for ways to improve his product.

“We def could have done a better job character building early on,” he said in response to a post complaining about a lack of people to root for in Beast Games. “First time doing this and I intend to internalize that feedback for future shows. I will say you should stick it out for the later episodes because we do eventually do it. Appreciate the feedback!”

“In future seasons def going to crank the skill based play up 10 folds. I’ve noticed this feedback quite a bit. My b,” he added.

How To Stream Beast Games Season 1

For anyone who’s yet to get in on the fun, there’s still time, as Beast Games Season 1 is still releasing new episodes on Prime Video. They come out every Thursday, with the final one, Episode 10, set to arrive on February 13, 2025. The end of the season will reveal who goes home with the $5 million prize and who leaves the show heartbroken.

And that’s whether Beast Games has been renewed for Season 2. If you’re looking for more, here’s where the filmed the reality show.

Beast Games is streaming now on Prime Video.

