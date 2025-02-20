HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

We knew that Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us would premiere this spring, and that it would be available sometime in April, but we never got a concrete release date. Until now.

HBO has just tweeted out three new character posters for the show, and also announced that The Last of Us Season 2 will start airing on April 13. You can check the posters for yourself down below, which feature the three main characters Joel, Ellie, and Abby.

Every path has a price.#TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max. pic.twitter.com/KRccalszIq — Max (@StreamOnMax) February 19, 2025

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are reprising their roles as Joel and Ellie, who were the main protagonists of Season 1. Kaitlyn Dever will be playing newcomer Abby, though it’s still unclear exactly how she’ll fit into this dynamic. Of course, for folks who have already played the games, you know what’s coming, and it’s gonna be good.

Showrunner Craig Mazin and series creator Neil Druckmann have previously come out to state that when casting Abby, it was important to find an actress who really embodied her. The video game version of Abby is noticeably bulkier and more built, but for the show, finding an actress who physically looked like her was lower on the priority list.

The April 13 air date also means that The Last of Us will effectively be taking HBO’s Sunday night spot. Right now, that spot is occupied by The White Lotus Season 3, which has eight episodes in total and will run till April 6. Once The White Lotus concludes, HBO will keep the momentum going with the premiere of The Last of Us Season 2.

The Last of Us Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.

