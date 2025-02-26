‘He Has So Much More Coming’: Zoë Kravitz Shares Her Feelings About Channing Tatum After Their Breakup

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum ended their three-year relationship in October 2024. Of course, their fans have been asking a lot of questions, and we finally have the answers to at least some of them.

Kravitz and Tatum were once couple goals, and in October 2023, they got engaged. They chose to keep their relationship mostly out of the public eye but occasionally gave a glimpse into coupling with a sweet post on social media or a brief mention of their relationship in interviews. In a recent chat with Elle, The Batman actress discussed her directorial debut, the 2024 film Blink Twice, and her work with Tatum.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she told the publication, making it clear she has no regret about them working together and still views the project favorably. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Although the couple has never made it clear why they chose to split, Kravitz did speak about Tatum with warmth in her interview, praising his skills as an actor. “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident, and people are seeing different sides of him,” she said. “He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Tatum has had an impressive career, although his roles have not always been diverse. In Blink Twice, a psychological thriller, Tatum took on the role of tech billionaire and villain, Slater King. This was an opportunity for him to show a different side to his skills (his performance didn’t rely on his abs, his dance moves, or delivering comical one-liners, like in the Magic Mike films that he is so well-known for).

The film has been met with praise and positive reviews, so it’s not only Kravitz who enjoyed seeing Tatum take on an unexpected role but also the audience.

Kravitz’s statement about Tatum doesn’t give us insight into what went wrong in her relationship, but it does suggest that the pair are still on good terms (or, at the very least, they still maintain mutual respect). Her comments to Elle also echo earlier reports surrounding their breakup. “The split is amicable. They realized they’re at different stages in life,” a source told People in November 2024. “Channing spends a lot of time in Los Angeles because of his daughter, but Zoë prefers N.Y.C.”

Tatum still follows Kravitz on Instagram, although he has removed all evidence of their relationship from his page. While he has not commented on their split, he has previously praised his work with the actress. “To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things,” he told People in August 2024.

While we won’t see more of them as a couple, we look forward to the projects that both Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum tackle in the future!

