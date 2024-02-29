Helldivers 2 Players Can’t Believe Who’s Pulling the Strings of the Game

Helldivers 2‘s war for the fate of Super Earth has been intense, to say the least. It has put an end to the console wars, with PlayStation and PC players hoping that Xbox users are allowed to join up. However, Helldivers 2 players can’t believe who’s pulling the strings.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt revealed that Helldivers 2 has a “Game Master” that ensures things are running smoothly. “We have an actual person [Joel] with the job title of Game Master,” Pilestedt said. “We have a lot of systems built into the game where the Game Master has a lot of control over the play experience. It’s something that we’re continuously evolving based on what’s happening in the game. And as part of the roadmap, there are things that we want to keep secret because we want to surprise and delight.”

However, it goes deeper than that, as Joel actually controls how many enemies there are. “There have been some sudden moments where maybe one planet was too easy or one was too hard and [Joel] had to get up in the middle of the night to give the Automatons a bit of reinforcements so the players don’t take [the planet] too quickly,” Pilestedt explained.

Players have been in a state of shock since learning this information, believing that, no matter how hard they work, they have no real shot of defeating the bugs and robots. Some have even gone as far as to say that “Malevon Creek was literally an inside job.” However, with all the fun being had, maybe it’s for the best that Joel does what he does, as it ensures that players will continue to load up and fight for democracy.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.