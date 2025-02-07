Hello Kitty Island Adventure Daily and Weekly Reset Times

Hello Kitty Island Adventure takes a page out of Animal Crossing‘s book, dropping players on an island and having them complete activities to build it up. However, not every task can be done in one day. Here are the daily and weekly reset times for Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

When Do Daily Resets Occur in Hello Kitty Island Adventure?

Time Zone Reset Time PST 11 AM MST 12 AM CST 1 AM EST 2 AM GMT 7 AM CET 8 AM JST 4 PM AEDT 6 PM

As the table explains, the daily reset in Hello Kitty Island Adventure takes place at the same time every day across the world. When the reset happens, players will notice a lot of changes in the game. For starters, daily quests will reset, revealing different tasks for players to tackle to earn rewards. Resources will also respawn, allowing players to travel around their island and collect all sorts of goodies.

The final thing that happens after a daily reset is the ability to give gifts to NPCs. Handing out presents is the best way to make quick friends in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, but there’s a daily limit, with players only being able to give three gifts to any NPC. The daily reset wipes the slate clean, allowing players to grow friendships once again.

When Do Weekly Resets Occur in Hello Kitty Island Adventure?

Time Zone Reset Time PST Sunday at 11 AM MST Monday at 12 AM CST Monday at 1 AM EST Monday at 2 AM GMT Monday at 7 AM CET Monday at 8 AM JST Monday at 4 PM AEDT Monday at 6 PM

Weekly resets in Hello Kitty Island Adventure work exactly like daily resets, only they take place once a week. All of the same changes will occur, but there is one major thing to take note of at the start of a new week. On Sunday or Monday, depending on the time zone a player is in, a fresh set of weekly quests will appear, and they’re a bit more involved than the daily ones.

Part of the weekly quests will be locating Tophat Gudetama for Pochacco. He can spawn at various points on the island and offers different rewards depending on where he ends up.

How To Time Travel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Of course, while plenty of players will enjoy the drawn-out process of making friends and collecting resources, there are just as many who want to get things done quickly. Here’s how to time travel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure for those playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

Head to the Switch’s settings by clicking the gear icon

Navigate to System Settings, then System, and then Date and Time

Turn the “Synchronize Clock to the Internet” setting off

Change to your desired date and time and save changes

Open Hello Kitty Island Adventure

It’s important to keep in mind, though, that time-traveling can cause issues in the game. Players report multiplayer not working and in-game events not appearing on time. So, anyone looking to travel through time to make life easier should know that it may do more harm than good.

And those are the daily and weekly reset times for Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

