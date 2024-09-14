Image Credit: Bethesda
Leaphorn and Chee leave a dirt building
Movies & TV

Here’s What Years Dark Winds Is Set In

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 09:42 pm

The acclaimed crime thriller Dark Winds has been a sleeper success for AMC, building an audience on positive word-of-mouth. A period piece story that isn’t restricted by its time period, here’s what years the first two seasons of Dark Winds take place in.

When Does Dark Winds Take Place?

Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon stand in a gift shop in Dark Winds.
Image via AMC.

The first season of Dark Winds is set in the year 1971 according to press materials for the series. Though no explicit year is given to the second season, it is presumed to take place several months after the events of the first, given the age of Sally Growing Thunder’s baby boy, who was born at the end of the first season. This would place Season 2 in either late 1971 or early 1972.

This time period is close to when Dark Winds’ literary source material, the Leaphorn & Chee novels written by author Tony Hillerman, were first published. The first novel in the series, The Blessing Way, was published in 1970, with most of the stories set in the contemporary period when they were published through the ’70s and ’80s. It is currently unknown when the upcoming third season of Dark Winds will be set, though it will reportedly take place approximately six months after the events of the previous season, most likely putting it firmly in 1972.

The series follows Joe Leaphorn and his deputy Jim Chee as they investigate various violent crimes in and around the small town of Kayenta in Navajo County. From bank robbers hiding out on the reservation to a domestic terrorist paid off by a shadowy benefactor, Leaphorn and Chee face constant danger with their jobs. A third season is currently in production and is expected to premiere on AMC sometime in early 2025.

The first two seasons of Dark Winds are currently available to stream on AMC+.

Dark Winds
Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.
