Official Heroes World Trello Board & Discord Server

Heroes World is a game with a very active Discord server, along with a Trello board that’s being constantly updated. Considering it’s based on the globally popular anime My Hero Academia, it’s expected to find so much lore and overall information on this game. Here’s how to quickly access both the Heroes World Trello Board and the Discord server.

Heroes World Trello And Discord Guide

Here’s the most important Heroes World links:

If you want to learn about Heroes World, then the Trello Board is your best friend. There you’ll find any and all information on the game, including types of weapons, bosses, and powers. Even if you’re not a beginner, the Trello board is a great place to search for tips and tricks on beating various enemies and progress in the game.

As for the Discord server, it’s the best place to talk directly to fellow players. However, your Discord account must be older than seven days in order to join. Once you get granted entry, and after you connect your Roblox account, you receive unlimited access to all the news, game patches and announcements regarding Heroes World.

Even though the Trello board is filled with useful information, the Discord board offers head-to-head communication with tens of thousands of players of all levels in Heroes World. If you need help in fighting certain bosses, figuring out ways to use your powers to the max, or just want to talk to new people and make friends, then the Discord board is the perfect place for you.

There’s also a Roblox community group for Heroes World, made by the game’s creator, BossStudio. Millions of players are a part of this community, which just shows what a dedicated fan-base Heroes World has. You’ll also receive daily in-game rewards for joining the community.

These are the most important social links for Heroes World. If you want to improve your performance in the game, take a look at our Heroes World codes and become the best fighter in no time!

