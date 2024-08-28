The 10 Highest All-Time Player Peaks for Multiplayer Games on Steam

It’s always fascinating to see just how much reach a multiplayer game has. While it can be hard to tell just how many people are online at a time, the Steam Charts by Steam DB has that exact information. Per their Database, these are the top 10 highest all-time player peaks for multiplayer games on Steam.

Recommended Videos

10. Call of Duty

Coming in at the number 10 spot is Call of Duty. This application houses every Call Of Duty entry since Modern Warfare II, including Warzone. The all-time player peak for this iteration of the iconic FPS Franchise is 491,760. The most recent 24 Hour Peak (as of August 28th) is 74,559. Since Black Ops 6 will also launch within the Call of Duty App this fall, its entirely possible that this number will surge again, if not even beat its current all-time peak.

9. Valheim

Coming in at number 9 is Valheim. This massive survival game had a huge moment, even surpassing the all-time player peak of Call of Duty. Valheim, which released back in 2021, has an all-time player peak of just over a half million players with 502,387. As time has passed and lockdown has lifted, the game lost much of its initial hype but still retains a healthy community. Within the last 24 hours, Valheim has a peak concurrent player count of 22,750.

8. Apex Legends

Apex Legends has a lot to love for FPS fans, so its no surprise its on this list. Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game, with hero shooter elements. As an added bonus, it exists within the Titanfall universe and comes to us from Respawn, a world class studio with veterans from the Golden Age of Call of Duty. With all that considered, Apex Legends appeals to a lot of fans, which is why its reached an all-time player peak of 624,473.

7. Goose Goose Duck

Image via Gaggle Studios, Inc.

Goose Goose Duck is a silly strategy game, where players compete against eachother in various competitive mini-games. This title also had a massive moment during the pandemic, and hit an all-time player peak of 702,845 after releasing back in 2021. Unfortunately, this moment has long since passed, with only 17,733 players in the last 24-hour peak.

6. New World

This MMORPG from Amazon Games had an absolutely massive launch. Prospective fans were so excited to check out the game and see if it could be the next big thing. While it had a massive player base around launch, players quickly begun to see the issues with the title and its content, and New World fell off pretty hard. New World had its all-time player peak come up just shy of a million with 913,634 players. The most recent 24-hour peak is a far cry from that, at 4,109 players.

5. Dota 2

Image via Valve.

Dota 2 was and still is one of the most popular multiplayer titles on PC, and its Steam numbers back that up. This massive MOBA released all the way back in 2013, and in the decade since has reached an all-time player peak of 1,295,114 players. The game has also retained a big chunk of its playerbase, with a peak of 595,514 players in the last 24 hours.

4. Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a free-to-play action MMORPG, and like New World is published by Amazon Games. While this title had a massive player peak of well over a million players -with 1,325,305 to be exact- the game unfortunately has a far lower player peak count now. Within the last 24 hours, that peak is 22,968 Players. However, the game is still receiving regular updates, so it is possible that some new content down the line could give Lost Ark another big resurgence.

3. Counter Strike 2

Counter Strike is one of, if not the, most popular competitive shooter in the world. Popular on PC for over a decade, this tactical, high-stakes FPS got a complete overhaul a few years ago, turning CS:GO into Counter Strike 2. Due in no small part to its compelling cosmetics grind and in-game economy, Counter Strike 2 is still massively popular. With an all-time player peak of 1,818,773 players, the game is still going strong retaining the majority of its massive community with 1,354,604 players at its Peak in the last 24 hours.

2. Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

Coming in as the runner-up is Palworld. This game went extremely viral when it launched in Early Access at the beginning of the year, and drew lots of attention for its “Pokemon with guns” elevator pitch. The game was a blast to play and explore for the first time and there’s plenty of content still to come on the road to launch. When the hype was high, Palworld reached an all-time player peak of 2,101,867 players. Unfortunately, only 28,552 were online concurrently at its most recent 24 hour peak.

1. PUBG: Battlegrounds

With how massive the battle royale craze has been in the last half decade, its no surprise that the OG is at the top of the list for the highest all-time player peaks for multiplayer games on Steam. PUBG absolutely dominated with fans and content creators by getting into the battle royale market ahead of successors like Fortnite and Warzone. PUGB peaked with an incredible all-time player peak of 3,257,248. The title is still going strong and pulling great numbers, with a peak of 607,749 in the last 24 hours.

And those are the top 10 multiplayer titles with the highest all-time player peak counts on Steam. For now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy