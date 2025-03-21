Recently, we’ve seen a lot of Anime-themed sports games on Roblox, and Hitbox Rivals is the latest one that caught our eye. If you’re looking for a soccer game with an Anime twist, this might be the game for you. Whenever we see a promising game like this, we like to keep tabs on it, and if you share our interest, check out the links we prepared in this Hitbox Rivals Trello and Discord.

Recommended Videos

Screenshot by The Escapist

Hitbox Rivals is set on scoring a loyal community (pun intended), and so they already have their own dedicated Discord and official Trello board.

As you can probably imagine, the Discord group is where the majority of the community hangs out. Right now, the game is still early in development, and many players are discussing (and complaining about) the game. As is the case with many Roblox sports games, players are talking about the moves they think are too powerful and should be nerfed, and right now, that seems to be the Dragon Drive.

The official community group (zero’s temple) currently has a bit over 3,000 members. So far, the group hasn’t hosted any events, nor does it have any exclusive store items, but we can be hopeful for the future.

Last but not least, we have the official Trello board, and we’re not going to lie, it needs some work. Right now, if you visit the Trello board, all you can find is the seven different styles currently in the game. There’s also a single block for the Credits. It’s also very crudely written (likely on purpose to keep that casual tone), but we guess it’s a start. We’d really love to see some written explanations, gifs of moves, and maybe a hint at the game’s development.

That’s all there is to. We’ll keep our ear to the ground when it comes to Hitbox Rivals and keep you in the loop.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy